Thanksgiving Football Week 12 winners picks: Bills vs. Lions, Giants vs. Dallas, Patriots vs. Vikings

Happy Thanksgiving. Today is a day full of friends, family, food, and football. The NFL kicks off Week 12 of the 2022 season with a Thanksgiving tripleheader today. The games start at 12:30 p.m. ET with the Buffalo Bills visiting the Detroit Lions. They continue with a 4:30 p.m. ET kickoff as the New York Giants visit the Dallas Cowboys in an NFC East showdown. The night game, with a 8:20 p.m. ET start, features the New England Patriots at the Minnesota Vikings. It is a schedule full of tradition and strong matchups.

The Bills and Lions will be broadcast on CBS, with the Giants and Cowboys game on FOX. The Patriots and Vikings game will be NBC.

Each week, our contributors here on The Phinsider make straight-up winner picks for each game on the NFL schedule. We run this pool from Week 1 through the Super Bowl, looking to see which or our writers can best predict results throughout the season.

In Week 11, Kevin Nogle finished the week 11-3, a game ahead of Marek Brave, James McKinney, CT Smith, and Jake Mendel. Josh Houtz finished another game back at 9-5.

Our updated overall standings for the season are:

James McKinney: 96-67-1

Marek Brave: 96-67-1

Josh Houtz: 92-71-1

CT Smith: 92-71-1

Kevin Nogle: 92-71-1

Jake Mendel: 84-79-1

