Thanksgiving Day Early Game: Buffalo Bills @ Detroit Lions Live Thread & Game Information

Week twelve of the 2022 NFL season kicks off this Thanksgiving with the usual early game from Detroit featuring the Buffalo Bills and the Detroit Lions. Buffalo will be playing at Ford Field for the second week in a row after being chased from their home stadium this past weekend due to unprecedented snowfall in the days preceding the game. In their last game, they faced off against the Cleveland Browns in a game that Buffalo won 31 to 23. The Lions were on the road this past weekend and pulled off the upset over the New York Giants in New Jersey 31 to 18.

Buffalo Bills (7-3) 2nd AFC East @ Detroit Lions (4-6) 2nd NFC North