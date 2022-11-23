Tua Tagovailoa shares everything he is thankful for this holiday season with a fresh perspective

Fans of the Miami Dolphins have plenty to be thankful for this year. Not only is the team 7-3 and riding a four-game winning streak, but coach Mike McDaniel has rebuilt the team’s offense around quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Tagovailoa leads the league in yards per attempt, quarterback ranking and passer rating. As Miami’s third-year quarterback prepares to return from the bye week with a game against the Houston Texans (1-8-1), he reflected on some of the things he’s most thankful for this holiday season.

“I would say I first off have to be thankful for my family, my parents, my siblings,” Tagovailoa explained on Wednesday. “I’m very thankful for my wife. I’m very thankful for our child that we have together. I am also very thankful for our coaches, our coaching staff. I’m thankful for my teammates, very thankful for the supporting staff that we have here – guys that work in the equipment room, the janitors that are around here, the kitchen people, everyone that is a part of this organization I’m very thankful for. I’m thankful for (our football communications) team with our media and how (they) handle business with that.

“There’s a lot of things to be thankful for, and we as an organization, as a team, we have it really good. So I don’t want to waste an opportunity like this to be very thankful to a lot of people that have helped not just myself but other guys in this organization become who they knew they could be and become successful. So I’m very, very thankful and I’m glad you asked that. I don’t want to miss that opportunity to tell all those people that I’m very grateful and very thankful for them.”

Tagovailoa was then asked if being a first-time father has slanted his view of the holidays.

“Yeah, it’s very unique how having a child impacts how you see things differently in life. It’s like nothing that I’ve ever experienced. There’s no playbook for this because everyone’s experience is different, whether you’re having a boy first or a girl,” Tagovailoa said. “I’ve always had a tremendous amount of heart for kids, but now that I have one of my own, you go home and the best thing is when you see them smile and laughing.

“It’s the best thing in the world. And that I can do that for someone else’s kid, I would want the same for mine when mine does get older, so it definitely changes.”

The Dolphins aren’t playing on Thanksgiving and will have to settle for watching two divisional rivals, the Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots, play on Thursday before Sunday’s home game at Hard Rock Stadium. The kickoff between the Texans and Dolphins is slated for 1 p.m.