Texans vs. Dolphins Week 12 injury report: Raheem Mostert does not practice on Wednesday

The Miami Dolphins host the Houston Texans on Sunday, meeting in a Week 12 contest as the NFL schedule moves into the final seven weeks of the regular season. Miami is coming off their bye week and looking to extend their four-game winning streak while the Texans are coming off a Week 11 loss to the Washington Commanders, their fifth-straight loss on the year. Both teams have released their first injury report of the week.

Miami started the injury report with three players who did not practice on Wednesday. Linebacker Melvin Ingram was given a veteran rest day, while punter Thomas Mortsead was sidelined due to an injury. Running back Raheem Mostert missed the workout with a knee injury.

Tackle Terron Armstead was limited in the practice as he continues to deal with a toe injury that has bothered him all season. Also limited were linebacker Jerome Baker with a hip issue, quarterback Teddy Bridgewater with a knee injury, tight end Tanner Conner with knee and back problems, cornerback Keion Crossen with a shoulder issue, and defensive tackle Raekwon Davis with a knee injury.

Full participants in the practice included cornerback Kader Kohou who is dealing with a thumb problem, tight end Hunter Long who is in the concussion protocol, tight end Durham Smythe with a hamstring injury, and wide receiver Jaylen Waddle with a shoulder issue.

The Houston side of the injury report was much smaller than Miami’s report. Defensive back Derek Stingley, Jr., missed the practice with a hamstring issue while long snapper Jon Weeks was not at the workout for personal reasons. Defensive lineman Maliek Collins and linebacker Neville Hewitt were listed on the report but were full participants in Wednesday’s practice. Collins has a chest issue while Hewitt is dealing with a hamstring injury.

The Dolphins and Texans kickoff at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.