Report: The Houston Texans are making a change at quarterback, Kyle Allen to start against Miami

David Mills started 10 games for the Houston Texans but may not be the team’s quarterback on Sunday against the Miami Dolphins.

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported on Wednesday afternoon that Kyle Allen will start for the Texans at Hard Rock Stadium. While Garafolo reported the change, he added that coach Lovie Smith declined to announce a starter at Wednesday’s press conference.

It’ll be Kyle Allen for the #Texans at QB Sunday, sources say. Lovie Smith declined to make a starter in his press conference today. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) November 23, 2022

The Texans are 1-8-1 with Mills, who has thrown 11 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, starting at quarterback. The second-year signal caller completed 19 of 33 attempts against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, finishing the game with 169 yards and two interceptions.

On the other hand, Allen is in his fourth season but has yet to throw a pass this year. In fact, he attempted 19 passes across two games for the Commanders against the Dallas Cowboys in December last year.

Allen spent two years in Washington, playing in six total games while throwing five touchdowns and one interception. He played in 13 games for the Panthers in 2019 and completed 303 of his 489 attempts for 3,322 yards and 17 touchdowns.

Miami’s pass rush had one of its better games right before the bye, getting to Cleveland’s Jacoby Brissett for 14 quarterback hits. On Sunday, it will face a defense that has allowed an average of four sacks over the last three games — and a quarterback making his first start of the year.