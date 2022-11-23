Texans vs. Dolphins Week 12 recap: Miami keeps rolling toward playoffs with 5th straight win

The Miami Dolphins came out of their bye week looking like no time had passed as the team was immediately back in rhythm as they faced the Houston Texans. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was in control from his first snap of the game through to when the team pulled him with a 30-point lead. The Dolphins did everything right, especially in the first half, on Sunday and left the game with their fifth-straight win.

The Texans made an attempt, once Tagovailoa was out of the game, to claw their way back into contention. They scored two second-half touchdowns, missing the two-point conversion attempt on both, and kicked a field goal, but the Dolphins defense did enough - including a fumble recovery returned for a touchdown, two interceptions, and five sacks - to get the team over the finish line with the victory.

It was not always a pretty game, especially once Skylar Thompson was inserted in the place of Tagovailoa and the offense seemed to stall. The team probably should have run the ball more, especially in the second half, as they were facing the league’s worst rush defense. The win was the goal, however, and Miami got the win.

The betting line prior to the game had Miami favored by 14 points and a point total of 47, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Miami was able to hold on for the 15-point victory, covering the spread, but the 45 points came in on the under side of the total.

Below you will find all of our game coverage - from previews through to recaps and reactions - collected in one place for you.

(1-9-1) Houston Texans 15 - 30 Miami Dolphins (8-3)

2022 NFL Week 12

Texans vs. Dolphins injury report:

Out: Cornerback Derek Stingley, Jr. - hamstring (Texans)

Doubtful: Running back Raheem Mostert - knee (Dolphins)

Questionable: Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater - knee (Dolphins)