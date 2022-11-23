Texans vs. Dolphins preview: Can Miami keep rolling toward playoffs in Week 12?

The Miami Dolphins come out of their bye week to face the Houston Texans in Week 12 of the 2022 NFL season. Sitting at 7-3 on the year, in the top spot in the AFC East, and in the second-seed position in the AFC playoff picture, Miami will be looking to extend their four-game win streak against the Texans, a team that historically has caused problems for the Dolphins. All time, the Texans have an 8-2 advantage over Miami, but the Dolphins have started turning that around, having won two of the last three against Houston. The two franchises met last year in Miami, with the Dolphins coming away with a 17-9 victory.

This year, Houston is struggling, holding a 1-8-1 record on the year, the worst mark in the league. Holding on to the top spot in the 2023 NFL Draft due to that record, the Texans have lost five straight and are potentially looking to bench quarterback Davis Mills, possibly handing the starters role to Kyle Allen. In 10 games played this year, Mills has thrown for 2,144 yards on a 61.9 percent completion rate with 11 touchdowns and a league-high 11 interceptions, giving him a 78.1 passer rating.

In comparison, Miami brings Tua Tagovailoa, who has positioned himself as a top quarterback in the league, into this game. Tagovailoa has played in eight games this season, throwing for 2,265 yards on a 71.0 percent completion rate with 18 touchdowns and three interceptions, giving him a 118.4 passer rating. That passer rating, along with his 9.1 yards per attempt and his 83.1 quarterback rating, leads the league. Throwing to receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, along with running backs Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson, Jr., Tagovailoa leads an explosive offense that is ranked as the third overall offense in the league and the sixth-ranked scoring offense.

The line for Sunday’s game reflects the Dolphins’ offensive success this year, along with the Texans’ struggles. Miami is favored by 13.5 points, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The point total for the game is a total of 46.5 points.

Kickoff for Sunday’s game is at 1 p.m. ET from Miami Gardens’ Hard Rock Stadium. You can also keep up with all of our coverage of the game right here, giving you one neat little package to track all the news, game coverage, and post-game reactions.

Houston Texans (1-8-1) at Miami Dolphins (7-3)

2022 NFL Season Week 12

Sunday, Nov. 27, 1 p.m. ET

TV Coverage: CBS

CBS Broadcast Team: Spero Dedes, Jay Feely, Aditi Kinkhabwala

Spero Dedes, Jay Feely, Aditi Kinkhabwala Dolphins Radio Network: WQAM 560 AM, KISS 99.9 FM, and WQBA 1140 AM (Spanish) in Dade/Broward; WUUB 106.3 FM and WEFL 760 AM (Spanish) in West Palm/Treasure Coast; WRXK 96 FM in Ft. Myers; WPSL 1590 AM in Port St. Lucie; WKWF 1600 AM in Key West

Streaming: Sling TV ; FuboTV ; Paramount+ (CBS Local); NFL+ (Available after game)

