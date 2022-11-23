Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:
New England Patriots (via Pats Pulpit)
New Patriots punter Michael Palardy passes difficult first test - Pats Pulpit
Palardy is replacing the injured Jake Bailey for at least four weeks. His first game saw him help New England beat the Jets.
New York Jets (via Gang Green Nation)
Robert Saleh Doesn’t Commit to Zach Wilson Starting at QB for the Jets Week 12 vs. Bears - Gang Green Nation
Jets quarterback Zach Wilson had a bad game Week 11 against the Patriots and then made headlines after the game for saying he didn’t believe he let the defense down. The Jets scored 3 points on...
Buffalo Bills (via Buffalo Rumblings)
Bills-Browns analysis: James Cook enjoys breakout performance in victory - Buffalo Rumblings
Cook played just 16 snaps offensively, but made the most of his opportunities on a day his team needed it
AFC NORTH:
Baltimore Ravens (via Baltimore Beatdown)
Postgame Thoughts: Chasing history, Singling out players and it’s not just coach-speak - Baltimore Beatdown
Thoughts following the Ravens’ 13-3 victory over the Carolina Panthers
Pittsburgh Steelers (via Behind the Steel Curtain)
5 Winners and 7 Losers after the Steelers loss to the Bengals in Week 11 - Behind the Steel Curtain
Time to take a look at who would be considered a ‘Winner’ and a ‘Loser’ after the Steelers latest action on the gridiron.
Cincinnati Bengals (via Cincy Jungle)
NFL Playoff Standings for Cincinnati Bengals - Cincy Jungle
Shades of 2021?
Cleveland Browns (via Dawgs By Nature)
Browns Magic Power? Defense unlocking bad rushing teams, backup RBs - Dawgs By Nature
An amazing ability that continued in Week 11
AFC SOUTH:
Houston Texans (via Battle Red Blog)
Lovie Smith Didn’t Think Houston Texans Should Put a Better Product on the Field - Battle Red Blog
The tank is in like Tiananmen.
Tennessee Titans (via Music City Miracles)
Titans defeat Packers: Stock Up, Stock Down - Music City Miracles
A lot of positives as the Titans move to 7-3 on the season
Jacksonville Jaguars (via Big Cat Country)
Jaguars vs. Chiefs week 12 odds: Jacksonville underdogs to Baltimore - Big Cat Country
The Jaguars are back home after the bye, as underdogs to the Baltimore Ravens
Indianapolis Colts (via Stampede Blue)
Matt Ryan Can’t Find Success Against a Tough Eagles Defense - Stampede Blue
The Eagles have the best pass defense in the league (DVOA) and Matt Ryan struggled against it.
AFC WEST:
Denver Broncos (via Mile High Report)
Broncos have reached the ‘moral victories’ part of the season - Mile High Report
Here we go again. Playing for nothing but pride. And that sucks.
Los Angeles Chargers (via Bolts from the Blue)
Chargers News: LA loses to Chiefs, but Josh Palmer and Keenan Allen had a great game - Bolts From The Blue
Justin Herbert was incredibly happy to get Keenan Allen back in primetime despite the Chargers’ loss to the Chiefs
Las Vegas Raiders (via Silver and Black Pride)
Raiders news: Davante Adams in Denver by the numbers, wide receiver dominated Broncos defense - Silver And Black Pride
Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams is truly a superstar, as shown against the Broncos
Kansas City Chiefs (via Arrowhead Pride)
Chiefs-Chargers: 10 things overheard during Week 11 victory - Arrowhead Pride
If you listened carefully during Sunday evening’s game, you might have heard some of these things.
NFC EAST:
New York Giants (via Big Blue View)
Wan’Dale Robinson injury: Torn ACL ends season for Giants’ rookie wide receiver - Big Blue View
Robinson lost for year while having best game of his rookie season; Adoree’ Jackson out 4-6 weeks
Philadelphia Eagles (via Bleeding Green Nation)
Eagles avoid the ghosts of 1994, 1996 and 2014 ... for now - Bleeding Green Nation
But do they believe in their franchise quarterback?
Dallas Cowboys (via Blogging the Boys)
Odell Beckham Jr. rumors: Cowboys, OBJ have ‘so so so much’ mutual interest - Blogging The Boys
Odell Beckham Jr. rumors concerning the Dallas Cowboys continue to swirl and an NFL insider says the mutual interest is real.
Washington Commanders (via Hogs Haven)
Commanders Vs. Texans - Studs and Duds - Hogs Haven
This Washington defense is really beginning to live up to the hype!
NFC NORTH:
Green Bay Packers (via Acme Packing Company)
The Packers Are No Longer a Pass First Offense - Acme Packing Company
Packers have shown to be more effective as run first, but will they notice.
Detroit Lions (via Pride of Detroit)
The Detroit Lions are indeed overcomers - Pride Of Detroit
No more questioning it, the Detroit Lions are good enough to overcome their own hardships for the first time in a LONG time.
Chicago Bears (via Windy City Gridiron)
Justin Fields is day to day with what is ‘not a dislocated shoulder’ - Windy City Gridiron
There are conflicting reports about the injury suffered by Justin Fields, but regardless of the severity, it seems he will definitely miss some time.
Minnesota Vikings (via Daily Norseman)
NFC Playoff Picture: Vikings still in solid position despite Sunday’s loss - Daily Norseman
But, yes, it could be better
NFC SOUTH:
New Orleans Saints (via Canal Street Chronicles)
The good, the bad, and the ugly from the Saints win against the Rams - Canal Street Chronicles
Saints fend off Los Angeles and get back in the win column
Atlanta Falcons (via The Falcoholic)
Kyle Pitts, Ta’Quon Graham placed on IR - The Falcoholic
Atlanta loses two talented young players, likely for the rest of the season.
Carolina Panthers (via Cat Scratch Reader)
Monday Morning Optimist: They gave me what I asked for - Cat Scratch Reader
The Carolina Panthers are busy trying to make anything of value that they can out of a lost season. The defense has been good in some games and patchy in others, belying a mild talent and scheme...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via Bucs Nation)
Bucs running back Giovani Bernard designated for return from I.R. - Bucs Nation
The veteran is eligible to hit the practice fields.
NFC WEST:
San Francisco 49ers (via Niners Nation)
49ers beat Cardinals in Mexico City on MNF, clinch NFC West No. 1 spot - Niners Nation
And just like that, the 49ers are first place in the NFC West after beating the Cardinals in Mexico City
Arizona Cardinals (via Revenge of the Birds)
Arizona Cardinals get bullied by San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football - Revenge of the Birds
The Cardinals lose 38-10 to the 49ers in Mexico City.
Seattle Seahawks (via Field Gulls)
How Seahawks using franchise tag on Geno Smith gives him the leverage - Field Gulls
Week 11 of the 2022 NFL season is all but in the books, with the Seattle Seahawks set to host the Las Vegas Raiders at Lumen Field in a game played at a reasonable time Sunday. However that game...
Los Angeles Rams (via Turf Show Times)
Rams 2022 Season: How did LA go from Super Bowl contender to 3-7? - Turf Show Times
How did the Rams get to 3-7 after hoisting the Lombardi Trophy seven months ago.
