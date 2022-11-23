Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:

New Patriots punter Michael Palardy passes difficult first test - Pats Pulpit

Palardy is replacing the injured Jake Bailey for at least four weeks. His first game saw him help New England beat the Jets.





Robert Saleh Doesn’t Commit to Zach Wilson Starting at QB for the Jets Week 12 vs. Bears - Gang Green Nation

Jets quarterback Zach Wilson had a bad game Week 11 against the Patriots and then made headlines after the game for saying he didn’t believe he let the defense down. The Jets scored 3 points on...





Bills-Browns analysis: James Cook enjoys breakout performance in victory - Buffalo Rumblings

Cook played just 16 snaps offensively, but made the most of his opportunities on a day his team needed it

AFC NORTH:

Postgame Thoughts: Chasing history, Singling out players and it’s not just coach-speak - Baltimore Beatdown

Thoughts following the Ravens’ 13-3 victory over the Carolina Panthers





5 Winners and 7 Losers after the Steelers loss to the Bengals in Week 11 - Behind the Steel Curtain

Time to take a look at who would be considered a ‘Winner’ and a ‘Loser’ after the Steelers latest action on the gridiron.





NFL Playoff Standings for Cincinnati Bengals - Cincy Jungle

Shades of 2021?





Browns Magic Power? Defense unlocking bad rushing teams, backup RBs - Dawgs By Nature

An amazing ability that continued in Week 11

AFC SOUTH:

Lovie Smith Didn’t Think Houston Texans Should Put a Better Product on the Field - Battle Red Blog

The tank is in like Tiananmen.





Titans defeat Packers: Stock Up, Stock Down - Music City Miracles

A lot of positives as the Titans move to 7-3 on the season





Jaguars vs. Chiefs week 12 odds: Jacksonville underdogs to Baltimore - Big Cat Country

The Jaguars are back home after the bye, as underdogs to the Baltimore Ravens





Matt Ryan Can’t Find Success Against a Tough Eagles Defense - Stampede Blue

The Eagles have the best pass defense in the league (DVOA) and Matt Ryan struggled against it.

AFC WEST:

Broncos have reached the ‘moral victories’ part of the season - Mile High Report

Here we go again. Playing for nothing but pride. And that sucks.





Chargers News: LA loses to Chiefs, but Josh Palmer and Keenan Allen had a great game - Bolts From The Blue

Justin Herbert was incredibly happy to get Keenan Allen back in primetime despite the Chargers’ loss to the Chiefs





Raiders news: Davante Adams in Denver by the numbers, wide receiver dominated Broncos defense - Silver And Black Pride

Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams is truly a superstar, as shown against the Broncos





Chiefs-Chargers: 10 things overheard during Week 11 victory - Arrowhead Pride

If you listened carefully during Sunday evening’s game, you might have heard some of these things.

NFC EAST:

Wan’Dale Robinson injury: Torn ACL ends season for Giants’ rookie wide receiver - Big Blue View

Robinson lost for year while having best game of his rookie season; Adoree’ Jackson out 4-6 weeks





Eagles avoid the ghosts of 1994, 1996 and 2014 ... for now - Bleeding Green Nation

But do they believe in their franchise quarterback?





Odell Beckham Jr. rumors: Cowboys, OBJ have ‘so so so much’ mutual interest - Blogging The Boys

Odell Beckham Jr. rumors concerning the Dallas Cowboys continue to swirl and an NFL insider says the mutual interest is real.





Commanders Vs. Texans - Studs and Duds - Hogs Haven

This Washington defense is really beginning to live up to the hype!

NFC NORTH:

The Packers Are No Longer a Pass First Offense - Acme Packing Company

Packers have shown to be more effective as run first, but will they notice.





The Detroit Lions are indeed overcomers - Pride Of Detroit

No more questioning it, the Detroit Lions are good enough to overcome their own hardships for the first time in a LONG time.





Justin Fields is day to day with what is ‘not a dislocated shoulder’ - Windy City Gridiron

There are conflicting reports about the injury suffered by Justin Fields, but regardless of the severity, it seems he will definitely miss some time.





NFC Playoff Picture: Vikings still in solid position despite Sunday’s loss - Daily Norseman

But, yes, it could be better

NFC SOUTH:

The good, the bad, and the ugly from the Saints win against the Rams - Canal Street Chronicles

Saints fend off Los Angeles and get back in the win column





Kyle Pitts, Ta’Quon Graham placed on IR - The Falcoholic

Atlanta loses two talented young players, likely for the rest of the season.





Monday Morning Optimist: They gave me what I asked for - Cat Scratch Reader

The Carolina Panthers are busy trying to make anything of value that they can out of a lost season. The defense has been good in some games and patchy in others, belying a mild talent and scheme...





Bucs running back Giovani Bernard designated for return from I.R. - Bucs Nation

The veteran is eligible to hit the practice fields.

NFC WEST:

49ers beat Cardinals in Mexico City on MNF, clinch NFC West No. 1 spot - Niners Nation

And just like that, the 49ers are first place in the NFC West after beating the Cardinals in Mexico City





Arizona Cardinals get bullied by San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football - Revenge of the Birds

The Cardinals lose 38-10 to the 49ers in Mexico City.





How Seahawks using franchise tag on Geno Smith gives him the leverage - Field Gulls

Week 11 of the 2022 NFL season is all but in the books, with the Seattle Seahawks set to host the Las Vegas Raiders at Lumen Field in a game played at a reasonable time Sunday. However that game...





Rams 2022 Season: How did LA go from Super Bowl contender to 3-7? - Turf Show Times

How did the Rams get to 3-7 after hoisting the Lombardi Trophy seven months ago.