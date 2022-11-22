Zach Thomas named Pro Football Hall of Fame semifinalist (again)

The Pro Football Hall of Fame has released their list of semifinalists for the induction class of 2023, and in what should come as no surprise, Miami Dolphins legend Zach Thomas is on the list. Again. In his tenth year of eligibility, could Thomas finally get the ultimate celebration that he so clearly deserves?

Thomas spent 13 years in the NFL, 12 of them with the Dolphins. He tallied 1,734 total tackles, 20.5 sacks, 17 interceptions, 16 forced fumbles, and 4 touchdowns. He was a seven-time Pro Bowl selection and a five-time First-Team All-Pro selection and was named to the Second Team twice. He was named to the NFL’s All-Decade Team for the 200s. He is the only player in NFL history to reach the milestones of 1,700 tackles, 20 sacks, 15 interceptions, and 15 forced fumbles in his first 13 years in the league - and he is still not in the Hall of Fame.

Thomas has been named a semifinalist for the fifth-straight year, and he has been a finalist each of the last three years.

This year’s semifinalist list includes five players in their first year of eligibility, including offensive lineman Jahri Evans, defensive lineman Dwight Freeney, linebacker James Harrison, defensive back Darrelle Revis, and offensive lineman Joe Thomas. Wide receiver Henry Ellard and linebacker London Fletcher, despite previous eligibility, both made the semifinalist list for the first time.

Ellard and cornerback Albert Lewis (previously a semifinalist in 2013) are both in their final year of eligibility for modern-era consideration.

The full list of 28 semifinalists this year is:

The semifinalist list will be pared down to 15 finalists before the final vote before the Super Bowl. They will be joined by the nominees from the Coach/Contributor Committee (Don Coryell) and the Seniors Committee (Chuck Howley, Joe Klecko, Ken Riley). The Class of 2023 will be announced at the NFL Honors awards show on February 9, 2023.

Enshrinement into the Pro Football Hall of Fame will happen in August.