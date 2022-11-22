NFL Power Rankings Week 12: Chiefs claim top spot as Eagles slide

The NFL schedule is on to Week 12, with the playoff picture starting to come into focus and teams jostling for seeding. With seven games left to play, who is the best team in the league? It is time for our power rankings to try to answer that question.

We see a change at the top of the rankings, where the Kansas City Chiefs slide up a position to claim the number one position. We then see a jump as the Dallas Cowboys move from six to two. The Philadelphia Eagles fall from first to third while the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins round out the top five.

Rather than just taking last week’s rankings, moving the teams up if they won or down if they lost, we start with a clean slate each week and we have two people make the rankings. Josh Houtz and Kevin Nogle make the power rankings draft style, alternating picks to answer the questions, “Who can win the Super Bowl?”

We missed last week’s power rankings - you can blame the Miami Dolphins’ bye week for that - but we are back now. Houtz has the odd picks this week, while Nogle made the even selections.