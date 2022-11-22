New HOMAGE Miami Dolphins vintage jacket released

Last month, HOMAGE released a vintage Miami Dolphins Starter jacket, bringing back the satin look of the 80s/90s. Now, they are back with another vintage Starter jacket, this time bringing back the 90s pullover jacket look. The new jacket, using a fully licensed throwback Miami Dolphins logo, is a limited release by the company, and some of the sizes are already starting to see low quantities despite the release only being a few days old.

Along with the 90s coloring and look, the water-resistant jacket features a classic kangaroo pocket with velcro and zip closure, quilted satin interior, front and back team patch and adjustable hood.

HOMAGE tells the stories behind the moments, memories, teams, and players you love, in the most comfortable clothing, you’ll ever wear. What began as an obsession with super-soft tees has grown into a line of apparel that’s designed to be lived in.

You can grab the new jacket, along with all of HOMAGE’s Dolphins related gear, here or by using the button below: