Bradley Chubb wants the Miami Dolphins to make the throwbacks permanent

Bradley Chubb may have only been here a short period, but Miami’s newly acquired outside linebacker is already calling for the Dolphins to make their throwback jerseys permanent.

On Monday, Chubb took to Instagram to proclaim his love for Miami’s throwback jerseys. And as you might expect, fans loved it. Here’s the image Chubb posted, which of course, he tagged his new best friend, Jaelan Phillips.

Chubb, 26, was traded to the Dolphins before the NFL’s trade deadline. Shortly after, the two sides agreed to a new deal that would net Chubb a five-year extension worth $110 million.

The Pro Bowl EDGE defender has been a difference-maker since joining the Dolphins in Week 9. This season, Chubb has 26 total tackles and 5.5 sacks. However, his impact goes far behind the stat sheet.

According to ESPN’s pass-rush win rate, Chubb (28%) currently ranks third among all EDGE rushers. The only two players that rank above him are Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons (30%) and Cleveland Browns’ Myles Garrett (29%).

Miami has changed its logo six times in the history of the franchise. The original logo debuted in 1966 and was tweaked in 1974, shortly after the Dolphins won back-to-back Super Bowls. In 1989, Miami’s logo was again changed to show a darker shade of aqua and orange.

Then in 1997, the Dolphins would completely change their logo to the “cartoon dolphin.” This logo was probably my least favorite of the group, despite some of my favorite players sporting it.

In 2013, we got the first iteration of Miami’s current logo. This logo was referred to by many as the “Sea World” logo. Like the original logo, the team would eventually move to darker colors in 2018. These are the jerseys that we see today.

The throwbacks have long been a topic of discussion amongst Miami Dolphins fans for years. I have always wanted the team to switch back to their throwbacks full-time. So, it’s pretty cool that it’s become a topic of discussion among the coaching staff and the players. But, unfortunately, as much as we want them to make a permanent change, I don’t foresee a decision happening any time soon.

What are your thoughts on the Miami Dolphins' throwbacks? Do you agree with Bradley Chubb that they should be the primary jersey? How do you feel about Chubb after two games with the team? Let us know in the comments section below!