Dolphins Reacts Survey: Week 12 fan confidence poll

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Miami Dolphins fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

The Miami Dolphins are 7-3 and in first place in the AFC East as the NFL schedule moves to Week 12 of the 2022 season. Things look like they are setting up well for the Dolphins as they come back from their bye week and look to make a run to the postseason. Will they make it to the playoffs? Can they hold on to win the AFC East, unseating the Super Bowl favorite Buffalo Bills? As they are currently in second place in the AFC, could Miami even come out of the regular season in the top-seeded position in the AFC playoff picture?

Heading into the bye week, our SB Nation Reacts fan confidence poll reached the all-time high mark of 99 percent of the fans agreeing with the direction of the Dolphins. With the team off for Week 11, will the fan confidence level change? It is time to find out. Here is our Week 12 SB Nation Reacts poll for the Dolphins.