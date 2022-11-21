Dolphins add defensive tackle R. J. McIntosh to the practice squad

After falling to the Dolphins last week, Cleveland left Miami with defensive tackle Ben Stille, who the team signed from the Dolphins practice squad.

One week later, as Miami finishes up its bye week, the team announced that R.J. McIntosh has been added to the practice squad. McIntosh has two career NFL sacks and played for the Miami Hurricanes while in college.

McIntosh skipped his senior year in college to enter the NFL draft and was selected by the New York Giants in the fifth round. He was placed on the reserve/ non-football illness list on Sept. 1, 2018, after being diagnosed with a thyroid condition at the NFL Combine.

Since then, McIntosh has spent time with the New Orleans Saints, Green Bay Packers, and Indianapolis Colts. He signed a one-year deal with the Colts on Feb. 8, 2022, and was later waived on Aug. 30, 2022.

General manager Christ Grier and the front office is looking for players who may be able to step in for a game or two after Emmanuel Ogbah was lost for the season with an elbow injury.