The Miami Dolphins are currently 7-3 and sitting pretty at the top of the AFC East. They have played so well that if the season ended today, Mike McDaniel’s team would possess the No.2 seed in the AFC.

No one knows how the final seven weeks will play out, but come January — when teams are searching for their next head coach – several of Mike McDaniel’s assistant coaches could be poached, according to various NFL insiders.

Last week, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero put together a list of potential head coaching candidates. The list is long, but only one of Miami’s offensive assistants made his list. If you have not guessed by now, I’m talking about Miami Dolphins offensive coordinator Frank Smith.

Here’s what Pelissero wrote in his article back on November 17th.

Highly regarded in league circles, Smith is in his 13th season as an NFL coach, mostly working with tight ends and offensive line. His close relationships with players and role in developing the likes of Raiders tight end Darren Waller and Chargers left tackle Rashawn Slater speak to his strong personal skills. It’s no surprise he, along with head coach and play-caller Mike McDaniel, have Miami utilizing all its weapons at a high level. Smith’s heavily involved in game planning and with an offensive line that keeps playing better and better.

Peliserro also listed Dolphins’ linebackers coach Anthony Campanile as a coach to watch — in the future. Campanile, 40, joined Miami’s defensive coaching staff in 2020 as a linebackers coach under former head coach Brian Flores. Before joining Miami’s coaching staff, he coached at Rutgers (Defensive assistant), Boston College (Tight Ends coach & Wide Receivers coach), and the Michigan Wolverines (Linebackers coach) before taking his talents to South Beach. (I know it’s not really south beach)

However, it wasn’t only Bevell and Campanile that have been named among potential head coaching candidates. According to CBS Sports NFL insider Josina Anderson, Dolphins’ quarterback coach and pass-game coordinator Darrell Bevell could be another name teams have interest in this January.

As the coaching carousel draws near, 1 name to watch for that’s gaining momentum is #Dolphins QB coach/ Pass Game Coordinator Darrell Bevell given his success w/ Tua this season. Bevell was previously Interim HC with the Lions in 2020 & Jaguars in 2021 + (2) SB runs w/ Seattle. — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) November 21, 2022

Bevell, 52, has over 25 years of coaching experience and has done wonders with several NFL quarterbacks, including Brett Favre, Russell Wilson, Matthew Stafford, and of course, 2022 MVP candidate Tua Tagovailoa.

Bevell was an interim head coach with the Detroit Lions back in 2020. Additionally, he took over last season after the Jacksonville Jaguars fired head coach Urban Meyer. So, could Bevell soon get his first head coaching gig? Considering what he’s done for the Dolphins’ offense this season, there’s a chance. However, I’d like to think teams will think twice before promoting Bevell this season.

Coaches being poached is only one thing Dolphins fans have to watch out for in January. Two of Miami’s assistant general managers — Reggie McKenzie and Marvin Allen — deserve another chance to be NFL general managers. Could a team try to poach McKenzie or Allen in 2023? It would fetch the Dolphins compensatory draft picks, but most importantly, it would give Allen and McKenzie another opportunity to be one of 32 NFL GMs.

I’m not sure what the future entails. But for now, Darrell Bevell, Frank Smith, Reggie McKenzie, and Marvin Allen are all-in on the Miami Dolphins. Something I selfishly hope lasts at least for one more season.

What are your thoughts on Darrell Bevell and Frank Smith as potential head coaching candidates in 2023? Which one would you rather keep and why? Do you think Anthony Campanile will someday be an NFL head coach? How was your BYE week? Let us know in the comments section below!