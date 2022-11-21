Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel updates Byron Jones’ injury status on Monday

Following Miami’s bye week this past Sunday, many Dolphins fans were hoping for good news on a possible return of cornerback Byron Jones — a player who has been on the shelf since his lower leg surgery in March of this year.

Unfortunately, head coach Mike McDaniel did not come bearing holiday gifts in regards to Byron Jones’ playing status for Dolphins fans while speaking with the media on Monday.



When asked if Jones would be practicing this week ahead of Miami’s home tilt with the Houston Texans on Sunday, Coach McDaniel had this to say:

“Nothing’s changed with Bryon. We’ll continue to be hopeful and optimistic.”

Hope and optimism are great to have. One thing that’s even greater to have is your high-priced starting cornerback on the field when you must travel on the road for difficult games with the San Francisco 49ers, Los Angeles Chargers and Buffalo Bills immediately following Sunday’s contest with the Texans.

Alas, we remain in “wait-and-see” mode regarding Jones’ status and as each day passes by, the chances of seeing the 30-year-old cornerback in aqua and orange in 2022 get slimmer and slimmer.

We’ll check back in on Byron Jones and his seemingly significant injury next week.