49ers vs. Cardinals winners picks for Monday Night Football Week 11

Week 11 comes to a close tonight in Mexico City as the San Francisco 49ers face the Arizona Cardinals. The NFC West matchup could go a long way to determining how the NFC playoff picture plays out the rest of the way through the 2022 season. The 49ers come into tonight’s game at 5-4, a half-game behind the division leading Seattle Seahawks. The Cardinals are 4-6 on the season, two games behind Seattle and 1.5 games behind the 49ers.

In the current NFC playoff picture, the 49ers are sitting in the seventh-and-final spot while Arizona is on the outside looking in as the 11th placed team. A San Francisco win pushes them into the third seed, jumping over the Seahawks in the standings for both the NFC West and the conference. A Cardinals win moves them up to 10th in the conference, while the loss would move the 49ers out of their playoff position, dropping them to 8th while the Washington Commanders would move into the final playoff spot.

Tonight’s game will air on ESPN. The Manning-cast will not air this week, with the brothers off until Week 13.

As we do with every game between Week 1 and the Super Bowl, our contributors have picked the winner for tonight’s game. We primarily focus on the straight-up/moneyline winner for our pool, though you can check out any picks made against the spread or for the over/under point total as well. Everything is in the widget below.

Through yesterday’s games, Kevin Nogle is leading the week at 10-3, while James McKinney, Marek Brave, CT Smith, and Jake Mendel are all tied for second at 9-4. Josh Houtz is another game back at 8-5 for the week.

On to tonight’s picks. Odds for the game are brought to us by DraftKings Sportsbook. Our friends at Tallysight provide us with the picks graphics used below.

Here are our Week 11 Monday Night Football picks:

And, since we are now at the end of Week 11, let’s bring together the entire group of picks for this week: