Monday Night Football: San Francisco 49ers @ Arizona Cardinals Live Thread & Game Information

Week eleven of the 2022 season will end with this evening's Monday Night Football game. Tonight’s game will be unique due to the fact that it's one of the NFL’s games that’s part of its international series. This one comes from a stadium that is part of the metro area of Mexico City, Mexico. Tonight’s game will be an NFC West showdown between the second and third-place teams in the division. The San Francisco 49ers will serve as the “away” team while the Arizona Cardinals will serve as the “home” team.

Please use this thread to follow this evening’s game or as always to discuss your Miami Dolphins. As with all other posts please continue to follow the site rules and remember that SBNation has a strict prohibition on the requesting, sharing, or discussion of any illegal game streams.

San Francisco 49ers (5-4) 2nd NFC West @ Arizona Cardinals (4-6) 3rd NFC West