Eventful Week 11 ends with the Miami in first place of AFC East standings

Week 11 offered the Miami Dolphins a pause to a streaky start of the 2022 season, which is the first under coach Mike McDaniel. The team started the season with three-straight wins before falling to .500 with three-straight losses.

The Dolphins, who answered the losing streak with four-straight wins, had the opportunity to recharge with a bye week after 10-straight games. Bye weeks began in Week 6 and some teams won’t have a bye until Week 14.

While Miami wasn’t on the field on Sunday, it was an eventful week for a division that has gotten more competitive throughout the season. Entering Week 11, the AFC East was the only division where every team had at least five wins. By the end of Sunday, each team now has at least six wins but the Dolphins sit atop the division at 7-3. The Buffalo Bills are now 7-3 after defeating the Cleveland Browns 31-23, but Miami currently holds the tiebreaker over Josh Allen and company.

A win over the Patriots (6-4) would push the Jets (6-4) into first place, but Zach Wilson and company struggled to get anything going in New England. Wilson completed just nine of his 22 attempts for 77 yards and no interceptions. The two teams combined for 400 total yards and the game was decided on an 84-yard punt return touchdown from Marcus Jones in the game’s final seconds.

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa entered the bye week riding high on a four-game winning streak. Now that the break is over, Miami will host the Houston Texans next Sunday controlling its own playoff destiny.