Dolphins open as big favorites over Texans for Week 12

The Miami Dolphins are coming out of their bye week to see a massive point spread in the opening lines for Week 12. Miami is set to host the Houston Texans next Sunday, welcoming to South Florida a team they have only beaten twice in 10 meetings. They will be looking to make it two wins in a row, despite the lopsided all-time record, after winning last year’s meeting 17-9.

The Dolphins will have to win by more than that if they want to cover the point spread. Miami opens as the largest favorite on the schedule for Week 12, with a listed 12-point spread, according to DraftKings Sportbook. There is only one other game with a double-digit spread - the Buffalo Bills are listed as 10-point favorites for their Thanksgiving game against the Detroit Lions.

Miami is 7-3 on the year and in first place in the AFC East. The Texans are 1-8-1 and are holding position as the team with the worst record in the league, potentially leading to the first-overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

On the moneyline, Miami is -600 to win while the Texans are +450. The point total is set at 45.5. Given the spread and how explosive Miami’s offense has been this year, that low point total clearly demonstrates the oddsmakers are not expecting a lot from the Texans in this game. The Dolphins are the sixth-ranked scoring offense this year, averaging 25.2 points per game, while the Texans are 29th with a 15.9 points per game average. The point spread makes sense when you look at those stats.

The Dolphins and Texans kickoff from Miami Gardens’ Hard Rock Stadium at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, November 27.