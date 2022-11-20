Week 11 Later Afternoon Games Live Thread & Game Information

Please use this thread to discuss today’s late afternoon games and as always your Miami Dolphins. Remember that all site rules continue to apply in live threads as in any other post on the site. As always SBNation has a strict rule against discussing, requesting, or providing illegal game streams. Doing so may result in a temporary or permanent ban from the entire SBNation platform.
Week 11 Late Afternoon Games
Las Vegas Raiders (2-7) 4th AFC West @ Denver Broncos (3-6) 3rd AFC West
- Where: Empower Field at Mile High Stadium, Denver, Colorado
- When: 4:05 PM EST
- TV: FOX
- DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 713
- Line: Denver Broncos -2.5
- Over/Under: 41.5
Dallas Cowboys (6-3) 3rd NFC East @ Minnesota Vikings (8-1) 1st NFC North
- Where: US Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Minnesota
- When: 4:25 PM EST
- TV: CBS
- DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 715
- Line: Dallas Cowboys -1.5
- Over/Under: 48.5
Cincinnati Bengals (5-4) 2nd AFC North @ Pittsburgh Steelers (3-6) 4th AFC North
- Where: Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- When: 4:25 PM EST
- TV: CBS
- DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 714
- Line: Cincinnati Bengals -3.5
- Over/Under: 39.5
