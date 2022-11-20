Week 11 Later Afternoon Games Live Thread & Game Information

Please use this thread to discuss today’s late afternoon games and as always your Miami Dolphins. Remember that all site rules continue to apply in live threads as in any other post on the site. As always SBNation has a strict rule against discussing, requesting, or providing illegal game streams. Doing so may result in a temporary or permanent ban from the entire SBNation platform.

Week 11 Late Afternoon Games

Las Vegas Raiders (2-7) 4th AFC West @ Denver Broncos (3-6) 3rd AFC West

Where: Empower Field at Mile High Stadium, Denver, Colorado

Empower Field at Mile High Stadium, Denver, Colorado When: 4:05 PM EST

4:05 PM EST TV: FOX

FOX DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 713

713 Line: Denver Broncos -2.5

Denver Broncos -2.5 Over/Under: 41.5

Dallas Cowboys (6-3) 3rd NFC East @ Minnesota Vikings (8-1) 1st NFC North

Where: US Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Minnesota

US Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Minnesota When: 4:25 PM EST

4:25 PM EST TV: CBS

CBS DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 715

715 Line: Dallas Cowboys -1.5

Dallas Cowboys -1.5 Over/Under: 48.5

Cincinnati Bengals (5-4) 2nd AFC North @ Pittsburgh Steelers (3-6) 4th AFC North