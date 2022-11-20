Dolphins fan confidence ties all-time high in Week 11; 12 wins expected in 2022

The Miami Dolphins are currently enjoying their bye week as the rest of the NFL prepares for their Week 11 games. At 7-3 on the season, Miami is currently in the lead in the AFC East, they are in the second-seed position in the AFC, and they are climbing up the national discussion of teams that could be Super Bowl contenders this season. An explosive offense, a defense that has struggled but seem to pull it together in crunch time, and a coaching staff that is willing to make adjustments and put players in positions to succeed all have Miami headed in the right direction.

And, in Week 11, the Dolphins fans know it. In our latest SB Nation Reacts fan confidence poll, the results have returned to the all-time high reached initially back in Week 4. After a drop following the injury to quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and a three-game losing streak, the fan confidence has once again returned. This week’s poll once again returned to 99 percent of the fans saying they are confident in the direction of the Dolphins.

With the fan confidence rating once again at nearly every fan agreeing with the direction of the team, it should not come as a surprise that our other questions for the week also demonstrated the fans’ confidence in the team. We asked this week where the Dolphins would finish in the AFC East and how many wins the team would have at the end of the season. Currently in the lead in the division, 50 percent of the fans believe the team will stay there, finishing the year with a division title, while 49 percent believe they will be in second place when the season ends. The other one percent predicted a third-place finish for Miami.

Along with the division title, Miami fans feel the team will come out of the season with a 12-13 win total. The team is currently 7-3, meaning they would be 5-2 or 6-1 over the remaining seven games. At this point, it feels like that might be an obtainable mark.

To get to that mark, Miami has to make a run through their remaining schedule. After Week 11’s bye, Miami hosts the Houston Texans in Week 12. They then are on the road for the next three weeks, playing at the San Francisco 49ers, at the Los Angeles Chargers, and at the Buffalo Bills in Weeks 13, 14, and 15. Miami hosts the Green Bay Packers in Week 16 before a road game at the New England Patriots in Week 17. The Dolphins finish the year with a home game against the New York Jets. Which of those games is the toughest remaining contest for Miami? We asked that question this week as well, and not surprisingly, the game at the Bills was a dominant winner.

The Bills game received 88 percent of the vote, while the San Francisco 49ers game was second with nine percent. The New York Jets and Green Bay Packers contests each received one percent of the vote, while the other games all combined for one percent.

