NFL Week 11 winners picks, odds, point spreads

Week 11’s Sunday slate of games is here with 12 games scheduled throughout the day. Following the Tennessee Titans’ Thursday Night Football victory over the Green Bay Packers, we now advance to another set of games with playoff implications all over the schedule. While this week’s Sunday schedule does not include a European game, there is a neutral site contest thanks to a massive snowstorm in western New York. And Sunday will build up to a Monday Night Football game in Mexico City.

Sunday’s schedule has CBS with the double-header broadcast. In the 1 p.m. ET timeslot, the Philadelphia Eagles at Indianapolis Colts will take the top spot, with the New York Jets at New England Patriots and the Cleveland Browns versus Buffalo Bills in the second and third positions. The Browns and Bills will take place in Detroit, with both teams adjusting to Thursday’s scheduling change in order to ensure emergency services and transportation resources were not used in Buffalo as they try to recover from over 77 inches of snow over the past couple of days as lake-effect snow buried the area.

The late time slot on CBS will primarily be the Dallas Cowboys at Minnesota Vikings game, with the Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers airing in regional coverage.

On FOX, the Detroit Lions at New York Giants has the top billing, with the Chicago Bears at Atlanta Falcons, Los Angeles Rams at New Orleans Saints, Washington Commanders at Houston Texans, and Carolina Panthers at Baltimore Ravens making up the rest of the schedule. FOX has one late game, airing the Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos contest.

Sunday Night Football on NBC features the Kansas City Chiefs at the Los Angeles Chargers.

Our writers here on The Phinsider have picked their winners for each of the Sunday games. We primarily focus on straight-up winners picks throughout the season seeing who can make it through the Super Bowl with the best record. However, our writers are also free to make picks against the spread and on the point total if they choose.

During the Thursday game, James McKinney, CT Smith, Kevin Nogle, and Jake Mendel all correctly predicted the Titans win, while Marek Brave and Josh Houtz thought the Packers would come away with the victory. That pushes McKinney to a one-game lead on Brave, 87-63-1 to 86-64-1. Houtz and Smith are now tied in third place at 83-67-1, with Nogle at 82-68-1. Mendel is now at an even .500 with a 75-75-1 record.

You can check out our picks in the widget below, provided to us by Tallysight.

The odds are brought to us by DraftKings Sportsbook.

Here are our Sunday picks for Week 11. We will post our Monday night picks tomorrow morning.