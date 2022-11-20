Week 11 Early Games Live Thread & Game Information

Please use this thread to discuss today’s early afternoon games and as always your Miami Dolphins. Remember that all site rules continue to apply in live threads as in any other post on the site. As always SBNation has a strict rule against discussing, requesting, or providing any illegal game streams. Doing so may result in a temporary ban or a permanent ban from the entire SBNation platform.

Week 11 Early Afternoon Games

Chicago Bears (3-7) 4th NFC North @ Atlanta Falcons (4-6) 4th NFC South

Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia When: 1:00 PM EST

1:00 PM EST TV: FOX

FOX DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 708

708 Line: Atlanta Falcons -3

Atlanta Falcons -3 Over/Under: 49

Cleveland Browns (3-6) 3rd AFC North @ Buffalo Bills (6-3) 3rd AFC East

Where: Ford Field, Detroit, Michigan

Ford Field, Detroit, Michigan When: 1:00 PM EST

1:00 PM EST TV: CBS

CBS DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 705

705 Line: Buffalo Bills -7.5

Buffalo Bills -7.5 Over/Under: 50

Philadelphia Eagles (8-1) 1st NFC East @ Indianapolis Colts (4-5-1) 2nd AFC South

Where: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana

Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana When: 1:00 PM EST

1:00 PM EST TV: CBS

CBS DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 706

706 Line: Philadelphia Eagles -6.5

Philadelphia Eagles -6.5 Over/Under: 45.5

New York Jets (6-3) 2nd AFC East @ New England Patriots (5-4) 4th AFC East

Where: Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts

Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts When: 1:00 PM EST

1:00 PM EST TV: CBS

CBS DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 707

707 Line: New England Patriots -3.5

New England Patriots -3.5 Over/Under: 38

Los Angeles Rams (3-6) 4th NFC West @ New Orleans Saints (3-7) 4th NFC South

Where: Superdome, New Orleans, Louisiana

Superdome, New Orleans, Louisiana When: 1:00 PM EST

1:00 PM EST TV: FOX

FOX DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 711

711 Line: New Orleans Saints -2.5

New Orleans Saints -2.5 Over/Under: 39

Detroit Lions (3-6) 3rd NFC North @ New York Giants (7-2) 2nd NFC East

Where: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey

MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey When: 1:00 PM EST

1:00 PM EST TV: FOX

FOX DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 712

712 Line: New York Giants -3

New York Giants -3 Over/Under: 45

Carolina Panthers (3-7) 3rd NFC South @ Baltimore Ravens (6-3) 1st AFC North

Where: M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, Maryland

M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, Maryland When: 1:00 PM EST

1:00 PM EST TV: FOX

FOX DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 709

709 Line: Baltimore Ravens -13

Baltimore Ravens -13 Over/Under: 41.5

Washington Commanders (5-5) 4th NFC East @ Houston Texans (1-7-1) 4th AFC South