Week 11 Early Games Live Thread & Game Information

Please use this thread to discuss today’s early afternoon games and as always your Miami Dolphins. Remember that all site rules continue to apply in live threads as in any other post on the site. As always SBNation has a strict rule against discussing, requesting, or providing any illegal game streams. Doing so may result in a temporary ban or a permanent ban from the entire SBNation platform.
Week 11 Early Afternoon Games
Chicago Bears (3-7) 4th NFC North @ Atlanta Falcons (4-6) 4th NFC South
- Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia
- When: 1:00 PM EST
- TV: FOX
- DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 708
- Line: Atlanta Falcons -3
- Over/Under: 49
Cleveland Browns (3-6) 3rd AFC North @ Buffalo Bills (6-3) 3rd AFC East
- Where: Ford Field, Detroit, Michigan
- When: 1:00 PM EST
- TV: CBS
- DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 705
- Line: Buffalo Bills -7.5
- Over/Under: 50
Philadelphia Eagles (8-1) 1st NFC East @ Indianapolis Colts (4-5-1) 2nd AFC South
- Where: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana
- When: 1:00 PM EST
- TV: CBS
- DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 706
- Line: Philadelphia Eagles -6.5
- Over/Under: 45.5
New York Jets (6-3) 2nd AFC East @ New England Patriots (5-4) 4th AFC East
- Where: Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts
- When: 1:00 PM EST
- TV: CBS
- DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 707
- Line: New England Patriots -3.5
- Over/Under: 38
Los Angeles Rams (3-6) 4th NFC West @ New Orleans Saints (3-7) 4th NFC South
- Where: Superdome, New Orleans, Louisiana
- When: 1:00 PM EST
- TV: FOX
- DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 711
- Line: New Orleans Saints -2.5
- Over/Under: 39
Detroit Lions (3-6) 3rd NFC North @ New York Giants (7-2) 2nd NFC East
- Where: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey
- When: 1:00 PM EST
- TV: FOX
- DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 712
- Line: New York Giants -3
- Over/Under: 45
Carolina Panthers (3-7) 3rd NFC South @ Baltimore Ravens (6-3) 1st AFC North
- Where: M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, Maryland
- When: 1:00 PM EST
- TV: FOX
- DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 709
- Line: Baltimore Ravens -13
- Over/Under: 41.5
Washington Commanders (5-5) 4th NFC East @ Houston Texans (1-7-1) 4th AFC South
- Where: NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas
- When: 1:00 PM EST
- TV: FOX
- DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 710
- Line: Los Angeles RamsWashington Commanders -3
- Over/Under: 41
Loading comments...