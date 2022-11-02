Dolphins list 21 players on Wednesday injury report

An injury report that looks more like a grocery list is becoming a weekly ritual for the Miami Dolphins. As the team looks to extend its winning streak to three against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, 21 players were listed on the Wednesday injury report.

Six players did not participate, including tackle Terron Armstead (toe), wide receiver River Cracraft (illness), cornerback Xavien Howard (vet rest), defensive end Melvin Ingram (vet rest), tackle Austin Jackson (ankle/calf) and defensive tackle John Jenkins (personal).

Newly signed linebacker Bradley Chubb and running back Jeff Wilson Jr. were both limited, listed as vet rest days. Linebacker Jerome Baker (hip), tight end Tanner Conner (knee), defensive tackle Raekwon Davis (knee), safety Clayton Fejedelm (groin), running back Raheem Mostert (vet rest), tackle Brandon Shell (groin), tight end Durham Smythe (hamstring) and linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel (chest/ribs) were also limited.

Jeff Wilson swung a day off on his first day https://t.co/wyXtE2nUR6 — Jake Mendel (@JMendel94) November 2, 2022

Some positive news, Jevon Holland (wrist), Emmanual Ogbah (back), Zach Sieler (hand), Jaylen Waddle (shoulder), and Christian Wilkins (hand) were all fully active.

All eyes will be on Jackson, who was just recently activated from injured reserve, and if he’ll return to the starting right tackle role instead of Shell.

Despite a long list of injuries, just two games remain before the Dolphins hit the bye week, which will be followed with four road games in five weeks.