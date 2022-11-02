Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa wins FedEx Air Player of the Week award for his impressive performance vs. the Detroit Lions

After an impressive outing vs. the Detroit Lions in week 8, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been named the FedEx Air Player of the Week. Tagovailoa beat out Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray and Philadelphia Eagles Jalen Hurts for this honor. This was the second time this season that Tagovailoa was awarded this honor.

.@tua wins fedex air player of the week pic.twitter.com/PvS0gIMblY — josh houtz (@houtz) November 2, 2022

Tagovailoa completed 29/36 passes for 382 yards and three touchdowns in Miami’s 31-27 win over the Lions. It was a complete game from Tua — arguably the best of his career. And it should be no surprise to anyone that he’s continued to improve and put up award-winning numbers.

tua next-gen passing chart pic.twitter.com/0ggoYjmlFF — josh houtz (@houtz) October 30, 2022

Earlier today, Tagovailoa was asked about what area of his game he improved on most this season. His answer was everything you could ask for and more. Here’s what Tua said:

“I think I’ve grown a lot with the deep balls, huh? Don’t we think?” Tua laughs. “That was probably a subtle jab, but it was a jab. I would say the deep ball and I can continue to get better with the deep ball.”

Tua was asked about how he's grown this season:



"I think I've grown a lot with the deep balls, huh.... That was probably a subtle jab but it was a jab." #FinsUp pic.twitter.com/WWCx3JQ33x — Mike Cugno (@MikeCugnoCBS4) November 2, 2022

He was also asked whether he believes the Miami Dolphins are legit Super Bowl contenders, and his answer might surprise you.

“I think throughout OTAs and training camp we could see the potential we have as a team...we’re not afraid to talk about Super Bowls here or going to a playoff game...hopefully winning a playoff game...yeah, I have full belief we are capable” of being contenders.

Tua Tagovailoa and Miami’s high-octane offense look to continue their success this Sunday vs. the Chicago Bears. Kickoff is at 1 PM EDT live from Soldier Field!

