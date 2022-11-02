Miami Dolphins assign jersey numbers for new acquisitions Bradley Chubb and Jeff Wilson Jr.

The Miami Dolphins announced the jersey numbers for outside linebacker Bradley Chubb and running back Jeff Wilson Jr, both of whom were acquired via a trade on Tuesday.

Chubb, having previously worn number 55 for the Denver Broncos, will now wear number 2 with the Dolphins, previously worn by running back Chase Edmonds (ironically, the player sent to Denver in exchange for Chubb). Of course, this is only allowed due to the new rules set by the league in 2021, which gave defensive players the opportunity choose from a wider range of numbers, including single digit numbers.

New running back Jeff Wilson Jr. will wear the number 23 jersey, last worn by corner Noah Igbinoghene in the 2020 NFL season. Wilson follows in the footsteps of Jay Ajayi, Mike Gillislee, and Ronnie Brown, the last three running backs to don the number 23 jersey for the Miami Dolphins.