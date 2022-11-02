The Miami Dolphins made some big signings before Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline, acquiring Pro Bowl pass-rusher Bradley Chubb from the Denver Broncos and running back Jeff Wilson Jr. from the San Francisco 49ers.

Miami had roughly $5 million in cap space (according to the Internet) before the deadline, which meant a move or two had to be made to free up some cap space. The first of those moves happened today when the Dolphins restructured linebacker Jerome Baker’s contract.

According to ESPN’s Field Yates, Baker’s cap hit after the restructure is $2.5 million for the 2022 season.

To make room for their multiple trade deadline additions, the Dolphins needed to create cap space. They did so by restructuring the contract of LB Jerome Baker, reducing his 2022 cap hit by about $2.5M.

I’m no mathematician, but I think Spotrac is. And before the trade, they had Jerome Baker’s 2022 cap hit at $9.98M with a base salary of $6.58M. There’s also a way for the Dolphins to get out of Baker’s contract after the 2022 season if, for some reason, general manager Chris Grier and head coach Mike McDaniel wanted to do that.

As for Chubb and Wilson Jr., late last night, Dolphins owner Stephen Ross sent his plane to personally pick up — and deliver — Miami’s newest playmakers to Davie.

Both players will be able to play Sunday vs. the Chicago Bears, but it is anyone’s guess as to how large of a role either player will have with a short week. Wilson has familiarity with Mike McDaniel’s offense. And for Chubb, it could be as simple as, “Hey, Brad; it’s third down; go get the quarterback!”

Whatever the case, the Dolphins got much better over the last 24 hours, adding to a team that has already proven they can go toe-to-toe with some of the AFC’s NFL’s finest.

Welcome to Miami, Chubb, and Wilson!

