Miami Dolphins trade grade: SB Nation Reacts survey for Week 9

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Miami Dolphins fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

The Miami Dolphins have had a busy week. Since our last SB Nation Reacts poll, the team returned to their explosive offensive ways, won their game over the Detroit Lions, and have made two trades to add linebacker Bradley Chubb and running back Jeff Wilson, Jr., to the roster. They appear to be setting themselves up for a playoff run, and they seem to be in position to make that playoff run pay off.

How are you feeling about the direction of the Dolphins? How would you grade the Dolphins’ trades - adding Chubb and a 2025 fifth-round pick in an exchange with the Denver Broncos that cost Miami running back Chase Edmonds, a 2023 first-round pick and a 2024 fourth-round selection and adding Wilson from the San Francisco 49ers in exchange for a 2023 fifth-round pick?

Those are two of our questions in this week’s SB Nation Reacts survey. We also want to know with how many receiving yards you think Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill finishes this year? He already has 961 yards on the season, with nine games left to play. He is averaging 120.1 yards per game, putting him on pace to be the first 2,000 yard receiver in league history.

We also ask you for the Dolphin’s MVP eight weeks into the season. Is it Hill, with his record-setting pace? Is it quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who has led Miami to their five wins on the season? Is it receiver Jaylen Waddle, who is fourth in the league in receiving yards right now, creating a dynamic duo between himself and Hill? Or is it safety Jevon Holland, who seems to be holding the defense together as everyone around him sustains injuries and misses playing time?

Vote in our polls below and check back later this week for the results.