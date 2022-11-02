Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:

Matthew Slater hopes fans properly appreciate Bill Belichick - Pats Pulpit

Belichick won his 325th game on Sunday, moving into second place all-time.





AFC Playoff Picture: Jets Remain in Fifth Place Despite Loss - Gang Green Nation

The Jets lost to New England yesterday. They, however, did not lose their place in either the division or conference standings.





Tre’Davious White injury: Bills All-Pro to be activated this week - Buffalo Rumblings

Moving the cornerback to the 53-man roster opens new possibilities

AFC NORTH:

Roquan Smith trade: Chicago Bears send linebacker to Baltimore Ravens - Baltimore Beatdown

The Pro-Bowler lands in Baltimore!





Steelers players try to explain their way out of their current state - Behind the Steel Curtain

The Pittsburgh Steelers are 2-6, and there is no magic elixir to fix the issues plaguing this team.





One winner and many losers in Bengals’ rough 32-13 loss to Browns - Cincy Jungle

A scary night on all fronts for Cincinnati.





BROWNIES & FROWNIES: Browns blow up offensively to surpass Bengals 32-13 - Dawgs By Nature

Browns have their backs against the wall

AFC SOUTH:

Houston Texans Should Forfeit the Rest of the 2022 NFL Season - Battle Red Blog

If they’re going to play like they did yesterday...





Derrick Henry is still The King - Music City Miracles

Derrick Henry put forth a vintage Derrick Henry performance on Sunday





NFL Trade: Jaguars acquire Calvin Ridley, suspended Falcons wide receiver - Big Cat Country

Jacksonville is adding the suspended receiver.





Reich’s Best/Worst Decisions: Week 8 vs. Commanders - Stampede Blue

Frank Reich Hot Seat Meter: 75% (Seat is most certainly hot right now)

Best Decisions

AFC WEST:

Broncos trade Bradley Chubb to Miami Dolphins at deadline, get first round pick for pass rusher - Mile High Report

The Denver Broncos make a major trade sending edge rusher Bradley Chubb to the Miami Dolphins in a package that includes a first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.





Chargers News: If Chargers players were Halloween candy - Bolts From The Blue

Justin Herbert is the brand name stuff while Derwin James is a versatile treat.





Raiders news: Mark Davis stands by Josh McDaniels amid poor start - Silver And Black Pride

Owner tells newspaper coach will be in Las Vegas for ‘years to come’





Kadarius Toney trade: Chiefs’ Andy Reid says team will be patient - Arrowhead Pride

Kansas City’s head coach commented on the midseason trade for the first time on Monday.

NFC EAST:

What do the stats and analytics tell us about the Giants’ loss to the Seahawks? - Big Blue View

Can the analytics give us any insight into the Giants’ loss?





A.J. Brown had a career day in the Eagles’ win over the Steelers - Bleeding Green Nation

The Eagles wide receiver was on fire all game against the Steelers.





Dak Prescott, Tony Pollard bring the Cowboys offense back vs. Bears - Blogging The Boys

The Dallas Cowboys offense put in work in victory over the Chicago Bears.





Commanders Vs. Colts recap, final score: Studs and Duds from Week 8 win - Hogs Haven

For as UGLY an offensive performance as this game was, three wins in a row sure feels GREAT! Now listen - I get it; we weren’t exactly playing any stellar offenses in the last three contests, but...

NFC NORTH:

Packers Film Study: Aaron Rodgers looks like his old self against Bills - Acme Packing Company

The future Hall of Fame quarterback may have had his best game of the year.





NFL trade deadline news: Detroit Lions trade T.J. Hockenson for couple of picks - Pride Of Detroit

The Lions made an aggressive move on trade deadline day.





Chicago Bears trade Roquan Smith to Ravens for draft picks and a player - Windy City Gridiron

The Chicago Bears are moving on from their All-Pro linebacker, Roquan Smith, via a trade with the Baltimore Ravens and here are all the details of the move.





Skol Schemes, Week 8: Tales of Turnovers and Celebrations - Daily Norseman

You get a turnover, you get a turnover!

NFC SOUTH:

Mark Ingram injury update: Saints RB suffers MCL sprain, out 3-4 weeks - Canal Street Chronicles

Fortunately, it’s a grade 2 sprain.





3 Up, 3 Down: Halloween edition after a spooky game for the Falcons - The Falcoholic

Praising the players who helped prevent a nightmare





Monday Morning Quarterback: Are you having fun yet, Panthers fans? - Cat Scratch Reader

The Panthers played their dumbest game yet, against their dumbest opponent, and it was all a damn fine time.





Do the Buccaneers’ struggles fall on general manager Jason Licht? - Bucs Nation

With the team’s 3-5 start, how much of it is on the man calling the shots?

NFC WEST:

NFL Trade Deadline: 49ers trade Jeff Wilson to the Dolphins for a fifth-round pick - Niners Nation

The 49ers traded their leading rusher to Mike McDaniel and the Dolphins prior to Thursday’s trade deadline.





DeAndre Hopkins is on pace for over 100 catches and 1,000 receiving yards - Revenge of the Birds

Hopkins missed the first six games of 2022 regular season





12 Thoughts at the midpoint of the 2022 Seahawks season - Field Gulls

A collection of FTR thoughts that weren’t turned into their own articles ...





Cooper Kupp injury update: Rams WR considered ‘day to day’ with ankle sprain - Turf Show Times

Will Kupp miss the Bucs game?