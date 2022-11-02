Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:
New England Patriots (via Pats Pulpit)
Matthew Slater hopes fans properly appreciate Bill Belichick - Pats Pulpit
Belichick won his 325th game on Sunday, moving into second place all-time.
New York Jets (via Gang Green Nation)
AFC Playoff Picture: Jets Remain in Fifth Place Despite Loss - Gang Green Nation
The Jets lost to New England yesterday. They, however, did not lose their place in either the division or conference standings.
Buffalo Bills (via Buffalo Rumblings)
Tre’Davious White injury: Bills All-Pro to be activated this week - Buffalo Rumblings
Moving the cornerback to the 53-man roster opens new possibilities
AFC NORTH:
Baltimore Ravens (via Baltimore Beatdown)
Roquan Smith trade: Chicago Bears send linebacker to Baltimore Ravens - Baltimore Beatdown
The Pro-Bowler lands in Baltimore!
Pittsburgh Steelers (via Behind the Steel Curtain)
Steelers players try to explain their way out of their current state - Behind the Steel Curtain
The Pittsburgh Steelers are 2-6, and there is no magic elixir to fix the issues plaguing this team.
Cincinnati Bengals (via Cincy Jungle)
One winner and many losers in Bengals’ rough 32-13 loss to Browns - Cincy Jungle
A scary night on all fronts for Cincinnati.
Cleveland Browns (via Dawgs By Nature)
BROWNIES & FROWNIES: Browns blow up offensively to surpass Bengals 32-13 - Dawgs By Nature
Browns have their backs against the wall
AFC SOUTH:
Houston Texans (via Battle Red Blog)
Houston Texans Should Forfeit the Rest of the 2022 NFL Season - Battle Red Blog
If they’re going to play like they did yesterday...
Tennessee Titans (via Music City Miracles)
Derrick Henry is still The King - Music City Miracles
Derrick Henry put forth a vintage Derrick Henry performance on Sunday
Jacksonville Jaguars (via Big Cat Country)
NFL Trade: Jaguars acquire Calvin Ridley, suspended Falcons wide receiver - Big Cat Country
Jacksonville is adding the suspended receiver.
Indianapolis Colts (via Stampede Blue)
Reich’s Best/Worst Decisions: Week 8 vs. Commanders - Stampede Blue
Frank Reich Hot Seat Meter: 75% (Seat is most certainly hot right now)
Best Decisions
AFC WEST:
Denver Broncos (via Mile High Report)
Broncos trade Bradley Chubb to Miami Dolphins at deadline, get first round pick for pass rusher - Mile High Report
The Denver Broncos make a major trade sending edge rusher Bradley Chubb to the Miami Dolphins in a package that includes a first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Los Angeles Chargers (via Bolts from the Blue)
Chargers News: If Chargers players were Halloween candy - Bolts From The Blue
Justin Herbert is the brand name stuff while Derwin James is a versatile treat.
Las Vegas Raiders (via Silver and Black Pride)
Raiders news: Mark Davis stands by Josh McDaniels amid poor start - Silver And Black Pride
Owner tells newspaper coach will be in Las Vegas for ‘years to come’
Kansas City Chiefs (via Arrowhead Pride)
Kadarius Toney trade: Chiefs’ Andy Reid says team will be patient - Arrowhead Pride
Kansas City’s head coach commented on the midseason trade for the first time on Monday.
NFC EAST:
New York Giants (via Big Blue View)
What do the stats and analytics tell us about the Giants’ loss to the Seahawks? - Big Blue View
Can the analytics give us any insight into the Giants’ loss?
Philadelphia Eagles (via Bleeding Green Nation)
A.J. Brown had a career day in the Eagles’ win over the Steelers - Bleeding Green Nation
The Eagles wide receiver was on fire all game against the Steelers.
Dallas Cowboys (via Blogging the Boys)
Dak Prescott, Tony Pollard bring the Cowboys offense back vs. Bears - Blogging The Boys
The Dallas Cowboys offense put in work in victory over the Chicago Bears.
Washington Commanders (via Hogs Haven)
Commanders Vs. Colts recap, final score: Studs and Duds from Week 8 win - Hogs Haven
For as UGLY an offensive performance as this game was, three wins in a row sure feels GREAT! Now listen - I get it; we weren’t exactly playing any stellar offenses in the last three contests, but...
NFC NORTH:
Green Bay Packers (via Acme Packing Company)
Packers Film Study: Aaron Rodgers looks like his old self against Bills - Acme Packing Company
The future Hall of Fame quarterback may have had his best game of the year.
Detroit Lions (via Pride of Detroit)
NFL trade deadline news: Detroit Lions trade T.J. Hockenson for couple of picks - Pride Of Detroit
The Lions made an aggressive move on trade deadline day.
Chicago Bears (via Windy City Gridiron)
Chicago Bears trade Roquan Smith to Ravens for draft picks and a player - Windy City Gridiron
The Chicago Bears are moving on from their All-Pro linebacker, Roquan Smith, via a trade with the Baltimore Ravens and here are all the details of the move.
Minnesota Vikings (via Daily Norseman)
Skol Schemes, Week 8: Tales of Turnovers and Celebrations - Daily Norseman
You get a turnover, you get a turnover!
NFC SOUTH:
New Orleans Saints (via Canal Street Chronicles)
Mark Ingram injury update: Saints RB suffers MCL sprain, out 3-4 weeks - Canal Street Chronicles
Fortunately, it’s a grade 2 sprain.
Atlanta Falcons (via The Falcoholic)
3 Up, 3 Down: Halloween edition after a spooky game for the Falcons - The Falcoholic
Praising the players who helped prevent a nightmare
Carolina Panthers (via Cat Scratch Reader)
Monday Morning Quarterback: Are you having fun yet, Panthers fans? - Cat Scratch Reader
The Panthers played their dumbest game yet, against their dumbest opponent, and it was all a damn fine time.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via Bucs Nation)
Do the Buccaneers’ struggles fall on general manager Jason Licht? - Bucs Nation
With the team’s 3-5 start, how much of it is on the man calling the shots?
NFC WEST:
San Francisco 49ers (via Niners Nation)
NFL Trade Deadline: 49ers trade Jeff Wilson to the Dolphins for a fifth-round pick - Niners Nation
The 49ers traded their leading rusher to Mike McDaniel and the Dolphins prior to Thursday’s trade deadline.
Arizona Cardinals (via Revenge of the Birds)
DeAndre Hopkins is on pace for over 100 catches and 1,000 receiving yards - Revenge of the Birds
Hopkins missed the first six games of 2022 regular season
Seattle Seahawks (via Field Gulls)
12 Thoughts at the midpoint of the 2022 Seahawks season - Field Gulls
A collection of FTR thoughts that weren’t turned into their own articles ...
Los Angeles Rams (via Turf Show Times)
Cooper Kupp injury update: Rams WR considered ‘day to day’ with ankle sprain - Turf Show Times
Will Kupp miss the Bucs game?
