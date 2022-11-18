 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Cleveland’s Myles Garrett praises the Dolphins and their attention to detail

Mike McDaniel had a play for any situation on Sunday

By Jake Mendel
Cleveland Browns v Miami Dolphins Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images

There was little that the Miami could do wrong against the Cleveland Browns last Sunday. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa threw three touchdown passes as the Dolphins rolled to a 39-17 victory.

Miami scored points on three of four drives in the first half and then on all three second-half drives, excluding a final drive that ended the game with three straight kneels.

The performance left many impressed, including Cleveland's defensive end Myles Garrett.

“It wasn’t like a first 15 [scripted plays], it was like a first 60,” Garrett said when describing Miami’s offense. “Very detailed in what they were trying to do and had us out of position a lot of the time.

“It seemed like when we tried to switch things up, they were ready. They were a step ahead of us.”

Tagovailoa and the high-flying offense lead the league with an average of 35 points scored over the last three games. The Dallas Cowboys are second (33.7) and the Kansas City Chiefs (30.3) are in third.

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs lead the league with an average of 30 points per game, the Dolphins are seventh with 25.2 points per game. With a week to rest and recharge ahead of a late-season push, Miami is in striking distance to becoming a top-five team in points per game.

