Thursday Night Football Week 11 winners picks: Titans at Packers

The Green Bay Packers and Tennessee Titans have not had the start to the year they probably expected, yet they are both positioning themselves for the postseason as the NFL moves into Week 11 of the 2022 season. The Titans are sitting at 6-3 and leading the AFC South, but they have seen quarterback Ryan Tannehill miss playing time and rookie Malik Willis was not overly impressive. The Packers are 4-6 on the season and have struggled through much of the season, but Aaron Rodgers is still under center and they look like they may be starting to figure things out, especially in last week’s comeback win over the Dallas Cowboys. Both teams feel like they need to prove something on Thursday Night Football this week, which could mean a great game later tonight.

Each week, our contributors here on The Phinsider make straight-up winner picks for each game on the NFL schedule. We run this pool from Week 1 through the Super Bowl, looking to see which or our writers can best predict results throughout the season.

In Week 10, Kevin Nogle finished the week 9-5, while Marek Brave and Josh Houtz were both 7-7. CT Smith was 6-8, while James McKinney was 5-9 and Jake Mendel was 4-10. Will we rebound as a group in Week 11?

Our updated overall standings for the season are:

James McKinney: 86-63-1

Marek Brave: 86-63-1

Josh Houtz: 83-66-1

CT Smith: 82-67-1

Kevin Nogle: 81-68-1

Jake Mendel: 74-75-1

Here are our Thursday Night Football picks for this week. The widget is brought to us by Tallysight. Odds for the game are brought to us by DraftKings Sportsbook.