Tyreek Hill enters bye week as PFF’s highest-graded wide receiver

The Miami Dolphins feature a top-five passing attack, and the decision to acquire Tyreek Hill from the Kansas City Chiefs immensely impacted the team’s success.

Hill leads the NFL with 1,148 receiving yards, 88 more than Minnesota’s Justin Jefferson, who is in second place. Hill’s league-leading 81 receptions are six more than Cooper Kupp of the Los Angeles Rams. Additionally, he leads the league in big plays with 20 receptions of at least 20 yards, and first downs with 52.

With Hill leading the charge in most receiving categories, it’s only fair that he’s the top-graded wide receiver on Pro Football Focus through 10 weeks.

Hill’s overall grade of 92 is one more point than Buffalo’s Stefon Diggs and has been nothing short of consistent for Miami, registering just three drops and quarterbacks have a 116.7 passer rating when targeting the three-time first-team All-Pro receiver.

Second-year receiver Jaylen Waddle ranks No. 8 with a grade of 84.5.

The Dolphins have a bye week in Week 11 before hosting a Houston defense that allows 213 passing yards per game, which ranks No. 16 in the NFL.