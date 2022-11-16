Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa wins third-straight FedEx Air Player of the Week Award

For the third consecutive week, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been named the NFL’s FedEx Air Player of the Week. He beats out Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes for this honor.

In his third season, Tagovailoa is playing at an MVP-caliber level, completing 71% of his passes for 2,265 yards, 18 touchdowns, and three interceptions leading Miami to a 7-3 record. Moreover, the Dolphins have not lost a game that Tua has started and finished this season.

Tua was first awarded this honor back in week 2 for his impressive performance vs. the Baltimore Ravens. In that game, Tagovailoa threw for 469 yards and six touchdowns in a 42-38 come-from-behind win.

The next FedEx Air Player of the Week award that Tua would receive came in week ten vs. the Detroit Lions. Tua completed 80% of his passes for 382 yards, three touchdowns, and no interceptions in a 31-27 win over Detroit. The next week, he followed that up with a 302-yard and 3-touchdown performance vs. the Bears in Week 9.

And then last week vs. the Cleveland Browns, Tua became the second player in Dolphins franchise history to finish three games back-to-back-to-back with three touchdown passes. He also became the only player in NFL history to complete three consecutive games with a 135+ % passer rating.

Before last weekend, there had only been one QB in @MiamiDolphins history to have 3+ passing TDs in three consecutive games.



Now, there's Tua @Flagler_Health | @HOFHealth pic.twitter.com/oibp6biY5p — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) November 16, 2022

Tua Tagovailoa is playing at an #elite level, and now, he has his fourth FedEx Air Player of the Week award to show for it.

