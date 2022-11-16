The Miami Dolphins had Tua Tagovailoa “Mic’d Up” on Sunday, and it was as glorious as you could imagine

For a few days, the Miami Dolphins have been teasing a video on their social media pages about quarterback Tua Tagovialoa being mic’d up in Sunday’s convincing 39-17 win over the Cleveland Browns in front of a raucous crowd at Hard Rock Stadium.

There are rumors from multiple #sauces that the video may have taken longer than expected due to QB1’s potty mouth, but when the video finally released, it was everything we could have hoped for and more!

Here are some of the highlights from Tua Tagovailoa’s 10-minute Mic’d Up video, which can be found HERE.

The video begins with Tua Tagovailoa dapping up his fellow teammates. He then lets Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill know he’s mic’d up before they pull off their secret handshakes that would make even the Little Rascals jealous.

Next, we see Tua’s touchdown pass to fullback Alec Ingold. Great job by Tyreek Hill to make a key block downfield, but most impressive was the pump-fake from QB1 that sent the defender into another stratosphere. Great play all around, and as we saw, Tagovailoa was hyped.

random tua clip for article pic.twitter.com/fZZJ1aabZa — josh houtz (@houtz) November 16, 2022

A favorite going around the internet is this clip of Tua helping running back Jeff Wilson Jr. up off the ground after the team was stopped on a critical fourth and one. Say what you will about QB1, but his leadership has been entirely different in year three with his new supporting cast.

Tua becoming a Leader right before our eyes! ‍ #FinsUp pic.twitter.com/9nWOflO1Vd — Bobby Shouse (@B_Shousejr) November 16, 2022

His touchdown pass to Trent Sherfield in the corner of the endzone was even prettier than it looked on TV; was the dance and celebration that followed.

On the sideline, Teddy Bridgewater told Tua he was stuttering like Bobby Boucher trying to give the team a speech. This is something I can strongly relate to. Later on, the two are shown on the sideline with Teddy giving some sound advice to Miami’s starter:

We promise ... the full episode is almost here.



Tune in to the premiere on YouTube at 8 PM!



: https://t.co/YOtwmcEIXl https://t.co/HBuFeJsUQ0 — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) November 16, 2022

We also saw an inside look at the relationship between Head Coach Mike McDaniel and his quarterback, which looked night and day compared to what we’ve become accustomed to with Brian Flores calling the shots.

Tua mic'd up last year w/Flo ⏩ Tua mic'd up this year w/McDaniel.



What. A. Difference. pic.twitter.com/vemPYgYhsC — Tili (@tili____) November 16, 2022

And another snippet:

Tua- “I like the one that you think will get us a Touchdown.”



McDaniel- Hold My Beer #FinsUp pic.twitter.com/4ACDZloeyO — Bobby Shouse (@B_Shousejr) November 16, 2022

You know it’s a good day when you can avoid Myles Garrett’s graveyard.

“What I was not gonna do is be in your graveyard.” - Tua pic.twitter.com/lKfigW9IxD — Bobby Shouse (@B_Shousejr) November 16, 2022

As Tua walks off the field, the crowd at Hard Rock Stadium chants, “M-V-P!”

Tua walks off the field to MVP chants from the crowd. pic.twitter.com/JDs97vlxBY — Jacob Meshel (@fins_dynasty) November 16, 2022

I know it’s only week 11, but I agree. Tua Tagovailoa is the NFL’s most valuable player — both on and off the field. And if the final seven games are anything like the first ten, then the last part of the 2022 NFL season is about to be a movie. I hope y’all got your popcorn ready. #InTuaWeTrust

What were your thoughts on Tua Tagovailoa’s Mic’d Up experience? How do you feel heading into Miami’s Week 11 bye? Do you think this is the year the Miami Dolphins can finally snap their post-season drought? Let us know in the comments section below!