Dolphins Reacts Survey Week 11: 2022 wins, toughest remaining game, fan confidence

The Miami Dolphins are 7-3 on the season, in first place in the AFC East, and in the second seed in the AFC playoff picture. They are an exciting team, being led by the number three overall offense and seventh-ranked scoring offense in the league. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and wide receiver Tyreek Hill could both be in the MVP conversation and they, along with wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, are on pace to break NFL and franchise records.

The team looks like they can be a force in the AFC for the remainder of the season, following their Week 11 bye week. Are the Dolphins headed in the right direction? Last week, our SB Nation Reacts poll, presented by DraftKings Sportsbook, had 97 percent of Dolphins fans responding that they are confident in the club. Will that continue this week?

Along with our fan confidence poll, this week we are asking three additional questions. Miami moved into first place in the AFC East with a win last Sunday, and we want to know if you think they will stay there and claim the division title this season? We also want to know, how many wins do you think the 7-3 Dolphins have when the season ends after seven more games? And, finally, which game remaining on Miami’s schedule will prove to be their toughest contest?

