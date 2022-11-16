Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:
New England Patriots (via Pats Pulpit)
Patriots need a ‘bully mentality’ to beat Jets a second time - Pats Pulpit
New England will host its division rivals at Gillette Stadium on Sunday.
New York Jets (via Gang Green Nation)
Playoff Picture: Jets can take AFC East lead with Week 11 win over Patriots - Gang Green Nation
The AFC East is up for grabs in Massachusetts.
Buffalo Bills (via Buffalo Rumblings)
Bills Vikings score recap: Not even Von Miller can save Buffalo right now - Buffalo Rumblings
Miller has made game-changing plays in each of the past two games, only for them to be immediately rendered meaningless
AFC NORTH:
Baltimore Ravens (via Baltimore Beatdown)
Ravens Roundtable: Bye Week Superlatives Pt. 1 - Baltimore Beatdown
The Baltimore Beatdown gang get together to give out their mid-season awards
Pittsburgh Steelers (via Behind the Steel Curtain)
12 Winners and 3 Losers after the Steelers win over the Saints - Behind the Steel Curtain
Time to take a look at who would be considered a ‘Winner’ and a ‘Loser’ after the Steelers latest action on the gridiron.
Cincinnati Bengals (via Cincy Jungle)
Film Room: Bengals run game gets rolling vs Panthers - Cincy Jungle
The Bengals found their run game last week
Cleveland Browns (via Dawgs By Nature)
Deshaun Watson returns to Browns practice following suspension - Dawgs By Nature
While the Browns season’s hopes look dim, Watson’s return could spark some life.
AFC SOUTH:
Houston Texans (via Battle Red Blog)
Value of Things: The Ins and Outs of Texans vs. Giants - Battle Red Blog
What do the numbers say about the Texans 24-16 loss to the Giants?
Tennessee Titans (via Music City Miracles)
Titans didn’t learn from crucial mistake - Music City Miracles
The Tennessee Titans claimed another hard-fought victory on Sunday, defeating the Denver Broncos 17-10 in a nail-biter. Ryan Tannehill returned under center and led the Titans to a second-half...
Jacksonville Jaguars (via Big Cat Country)
Jacksonville Jaguars lose to Kansas City Chiefs in Week 10 road defeat - Big Cat Country
Despite winning the turnover battle, Jacksonville Jaguars could not defeat Kansas City Chiefs
Indianapolis Colts (via Stampede Blue)
Matt Ryan: The Reports of His Demise Were Greatly Exaggerated - Stampede Blue
A Falcon, then a Colt, then injured, then benched, then a starter, Matt Ryan again brings joy to Mudville.
AFC WEST:
Denver Broncos (via Mile High Report)
Denver Broncos: Why is Melvin Gordon still getting majority of snaps? - Mile High Report
No offense to Melvin Gordon, but the Denver Broncos need to move on just for the sake of ball security.
Los Angeles Chargers (via Bolts from the Blue)
Chargers News: 2 Winners, 2 Losers against the Falcons - Bolts From The Blue
Austin Ekeler, Joshua Palmer led the way for a banged-up Chargers offense.
Las Vegas Raiders (via Silver and Black Pride)
Raiders news: Josh McDaniels discusses future job security after loss to Colts - Silver And Black Pride
Raiders owner Mark Davis supports his head coach, saying "he is doing a fantastic job."
Kansas City Chiefs (via Arrowhead Pride)
Chiefs-Jaguars: Kansas City excited after Kadarius Toney’s first NFL TD - Arrowhead Pride
The new Kansas City wide receiver’s ability to learn has paid off quickly.
NFC EAST:
New York Giants (via Big Blue View)
Giants vs. Texans: Stats and analytics from the Giants’ seventh win - Big Blue View
What can the numbers tell us about the Giants’ win over the Texans?
Philadelphia Eagles (via Bleeding Green Nation)
Eagles-Commanders final score: Philly is undefeated no more after loss to Washington, 32 to 21 - Bleeding Green Nation
The Birds are 8-1.
Dallas Cowboys (via Blogging the Boys)
Cowboys roster power rankings Week 11: CeeDee Lamb shows No. 1 potential - Blogging The Boys
A ranking of the Cowboys top 10 players on the roster after the loss to the Packers.
Washington Commanders (via Hogs Haven)
Commanders dominate clock, scoreboard and box scores in Monday night victory over previously unbeaten Eagles - Hogs Haven
A team victory that involved all three phases in complementary football
NFC NORTH:
Green Bay Packers (via Acme Packing Company)
Packers hire former Lions DB coach Aubrey Pleasant as offensive consultant - Acme Packing Company
Green Bay brought aboard the former Wisconsin Badger to give a different perspective to the offensive coaching staff.
Detroit Lions (via Pride of Detroit)
Monday Overreaction: Can the Detroit Lions make the playoffs? - Pride Of Detroit
Do the Detroit Lions have a legitimate shot at making a playoff run, or is that an overreaction to two narrow victories.
Chicago Bears (via Windy City Gridiron)
The hyperbole problem with Justin Fields analysis - Windy City Gridiron
There are two extremes to how Justin Fields has been covered in recent weeks. Are either one rooted in truth?
Minnesota Vikings (via Daily Norseman)
NFC Playoff Picture: The door to the NFC’s top seed just opened for the Vikings - Daily Norseman
Can they take advantage?
NFC SOUTH:
New Orleans Saints (via Canal Street Chronicles)
The good, the bad, and the ugly from the Saints loss to the Steelers - Canal Street Chronicles
Saints offense struggles again as they fall in Pittsburgh.
Atlanta Falcons (via The Falcoholic)
Arthur Smith says if Falcons switch from Marcus Mariota to Desmond Ridder, we’ll know - The Falcoholic
The Falcons’ head coach promised we’d see it playing out in practice and would hear about it from him, rather than Atlanta trying for a competitive advantage via subterfuge.
Carolina Panthers (via Cat Scratch Reader)
Panthers cornerback Donte Jackson is out for the season with a torn Achilles - Cat Scratch Reader
The Panthers will be missing a key defensive piece for the remainder of the season.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via Bucs Nation)
Yarcho’s Pick Six: Bucs Head Home Happy - Bucs Nation
The Buccaneers are back to .500 heading into their bye after a big win over Seattle
NFC WEST:
San Francisco 49ers (via Niners Nation)
49ers beat Chargers Week 10: DeMeco Ryans leads Niners’ second-half defense - Niners Nation
The 49ers defense hasn’t allowed 100 yards in the second half of the two previous games. DeMeco Ryans adjustments worked against Chargers
Arizona Cardinals (via Revenge of the Birds)
Arizona Cardinals release Eno Benjamin per report - Revenge of the Birds
The Arizona Cardinals made a surprising move on Monday according to Adam Schefter, the team will release running back Eno Benjamin.
Seattle Seahawks (via Field Gulls)
Marquise Goodwin is the best WR3 Seattle has had in quite some time - Field Gulls
Marquise Goodwin has only played in eight games but has already turned in some of the greatest catches this season for the Seattle Seahawks. His touchdown in the 4th quarter Germany was...
Los Angeles Rams (via Turf Show Times)
Rams’ backup QBs have no business in NFL: What’s McVay thinking? - Turf Show Times
Another pitiful loss leaves questions that demand answers
