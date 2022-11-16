Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:

Patriots need a ‘bully mentality’ to beat Jets a second time - Pats Pulpit

New England will host its division rivals at Gillette Stadium on Sunday.





Playoff Picture: Jets can take AFC East lead with Week 11 win over Patriots - Gang Green Nation

The AFC East is up for grabs in Massachusetts.





Bills Vikings score recap: Not even Von Miller can save Buffalo right now - Buffalo Rumblings

Miller has made game-changing plays in each of the past two games, only for them to be immediately rendered meaningless

AFC NORTH:

Ravens Roundtable: Bye Week Superlatives Pt. 1 - Baltimore Beatdown

The Baltimore Beatdown gang get together to give out their mid-season awards





12 Winners and 3 Losers after the Steelers win over the Saints - Behind the Steel Curtain

Time to take a look at who would be considered a ‘Winner’ and a ‘Loser’ after the Steelers latest action on the gridiron.





Film Room: Bengals run game gets rolling vs Panthers - Cincy Jungle

The Bengals found their run game last week





Deshaun Watson returns to Browns practice following suspension - Dawgs By Nature

While the Browns season’s hopes look dim, Watson’s return could spark some life.

AFC SOUTH:

Value of Things: The Ins and Outs of Texans vs. Giants - Battle Red Blog

What do the numbers say about the Texans 24-16 loss to the Giants?





Titans didn’t learn from crucial mistake - Music City Miracles

The Tennessee Titans claimed another hard-fought victory on Sunday, defeating the Denver Broncos 17-10 in a nail-biter. Ryan Tannehill returned under center and led the Titans to a second-half...





Jacksonville Jaguars lose to Kansas City Chiefs in Week 10 road defeat - Big Cat Country

Despite winning the turnover battle, Jacksonville Jaguars could not defeat Kansas City Chiefs





Matt Ryan: The Reports of His Demise Were Greatly Exaggerated - Stampede Blue

A Falcon, then a Colt, then injured, then benched, then a starter, Matt Ryan again brings joy to Mudville.

AFC WEST:

Denver Broncos: Why is Melvin Gordon still getting majority of snaps? - Mile High Report

No offense to Melvin Gordon, but the Denver Broncos need to move on just for the sake of ball security.





Chargers News: 2 Winners, 2 Losers against the Falcons - Bolts From The Blue

Austin Ekeler, Joshua Palmer led the way for a banged-up Chargers offense.





Raiders news: Josh McDaniels discusses future job security after loss to Colts - Silver And Black Pride

Raiders owner Mark Davis supports his head coach, saying "he is doing a fantastic job."





Chiefs-Jaguars: Kansas City excited after Kadarius Toney’s first NFL TD - Arrowhead Pride

The new Kansas City wide receiver’s ability to learn has paid off quickly.

NFC EAST:

Giants vs. Texans: Stats and analytics from the Giants’ seventh win - Big Blue View

What can the numbers tell us about the Giants’ win over the Texans?





Eagles-Commanders final score: Philly is undefeated no more after loss to Washington, 32 to 21 - Bleeding Green Nation

The Birds are 8-1.





Cowboys roster power rankings Week 11: CeeDee Lamb shows No. 1 potential - Blogging The Boys

A ranking of the Cowboys top 10 players on the roster after the loss to the Packers.





Commanders dominate clock, scoreboard and box scores in Monday night victory over previously unbeaten Eagles - Hogs Haven

A team victory that involved all three phases in complementary football

NFC NORTH:

Packers hire former Lions DB coach Aubrey Pleasant as offensive consultant - Acme Packing Company

Green Bay brought aboard the former Wisconsin Badger to give a different perspective to the offensive coaching staff.





Monday Overreaction: Can the Detroit Lions make the playoffs? - Pride Of Detroit

Do the Detroit Lions have a legitimate shot at making a playoff run, or is that an overreaction to two narrow victories.





The hyperbole problem with Justin Fields analysis - Windy City Gridiron

There are two extremes to how Justin Fields has been covered in recent weeks. Are either one rooted in truth?





NFC Playoff Picture: The door to the NFC’s top seed just opened for the Vikings - Daily Norseman

Can they take advantage?

NFC SOUTH:

The good, the bad, and the ugly from the Saints loss to the Steelers - Canal Street Chronicles

Saints offense struggles again as they fall in Pittsburgh.





Arthur Smith says if Falcons switch from Marcus Mariota to Desmond Ridder, we’ll know - The Falcoholic

The Falcons’ head coach promised we’d see it playing out in practice and would hear about it from him, rather than Atlanta trying for a competitive advantage via subterfuge.





Panthers cornerback Donte Jackson is out for the season with a torn Achilles - Cat Scratch Reader

The Panthers will be missing a key defensive piece for the remainder of the season.





Yarcho’s Pick Six: Bucs Head Home Happy - Bucs Nation

The Buccaneers are back to .500 heading into their bye after a big win over Seattle

NFC WEST:

49ers beat Chargers Week 10: DeMeco Ryans leads Niners’ second-half defense - Niners Nation

The 49ers defense hasn’t allowed 100 yards in the second half of the two previous games. DeMeco Ryans adjustments worked against Chargers





Arizona Cardinals release Eno Benjamin per report - Revenge of the Birds

The Arizona Cardinals made a surprising move on Monday according to Adam Schefter, the team will release running back Eno Benjamin.





Marquise Goodwin is the best WR3 Seattle has had in quite some time - Field Gulls

Marquise Goodwin has only played in eight games but has already turned in some of the greatest catches this season for the Seattle Seahawks. His touchdown in the 4th quarter Germany was...





Rams’ backup QBs have no business in NFL: What’s McVay thinking? - Turf Show Times

Another pitiful loss leaves questions that demand answers