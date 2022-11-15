Cleveland signs defensive tackle Ben Stille of the Miami Dolphins practice squad

The Cleveland Browns left Miami following Sunday’s 39-17 loss to the Dolphins and decided to take a defensive tackle with them.

Adam Schefter announced the move to acquire defensive tackle Ben Stille, who was on Miami’s practice squad. The undrafted rookie had been active for one game, earning two tackles on nine snaps against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday Night Football.

A recent injury to defensive Emmanuel Ogbah may have opened a path for Stille to see more snaps in Miami, but the Dolphins will have to fill the void elsewhere. Ogbah had played 326 of the team’s 658 defensive snaps, earning one sack and 11 tackles.

On Monday, coach Mike McDaniel said there isn’t an update on linebacker Trey Flowers, who suffered a foot injury against the Vikings. While McDaniel expects him to be out for the foreseeable future, the eighth-year pro is another player that can help the team overcome Ogbah’s injury with seven games left in the regular season.

With Stille headed to Cleveland, 14 players remain on Miami’s practice squad. Among them are defensive tackles Jaylen Twyman, who went to Pittsburgh. and Josiah Bronson, a second-year lineman from Washington.