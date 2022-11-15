Miami Dolphins’ Most Valuable Player | Week Ten | Is RB2 really RB1?

To be completely transparent here, there were so many players to choose from for Miami’s week ten MVP.

I could have easily gone with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa for a fourth time this season.

I could have chosen a member of Miami’s offensive line - Terron Armstead and Brandon Shell both handled Cleveland’s pass rushing duo of Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney all day long, giving up zero sacks for the entire game.

Dolphins defensive tackle Zach Sieler forced a fumble.

Tyreek Hill found the endzone.

Xavien Howard locked down Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper.

And the list really does go on and on.

But for this week’s MVP, I took a peek into Miami’s backfield and gave it to the player whose star shone brightest against the Browns.

Miami Dolphins Week Ten MVP - Jeff Wilson

In just his second game in a Miami Dolphins uniform, running back Jeff Wilson looked like an absolute monster against the Cleveland Browns, totaling 119 yards rushing on just 17 carries - good for a 7.0 yards per carry average. He also found the endzone for a rushing score and tacked on two receptions for 24 yards.

For the entire contest, Miami’s offensive line was opening up big holes in Cleveland’s defense, and Wilson was wasting no time finding the open lanes. He routinely planted his foot in the ground and turned upfield, gaining chunk play after chunk play with his legs.

Another aspect of his game that didn’t go unnoticed was his ability to fall forward when being tackled, oftentimes gaining an extra yard or two instead of being stuffed backwards. With football being a game of inches, any little bit extra helps, and Wilson was able to provide those hidden yards time and time again on Sunday.

MVP TRACKER

Week One - DB Kader Kohou

Week Two - QB Tua Tagovailoa

Week Three - S Jevon Holland

Week Four - WR Tyreek Hill

Week Five - RB Raheem Mostert

Week Six - WR Tyreek Hill

Week Seven - DB Noah Igbinoghene

Week Eight - QB Tua Tagovailoa

Week Nine - QB Tua Tagovailoa

Week Ten - RB Jeff Wilson