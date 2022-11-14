NFL Playoff Picture 2022: Mid-Week 11 update

Week 11 of the 2022 NFL season is here, with the early Sunday games coming to an end. As the games unfold, we are keeping up with the latest NFL playoff picture, breaking down the standings in both the AFC and NFC. We will be back with another update after the late Sunday afternoon games.

The AFC started Week 11 with the Kansas City Chiefs in the top spot, the Miami Dolphins the second seed, the Tennessee Titans third, and the Baltimore Ravens fourth. The Wild Card positions featured the AFC East, with all three teams behind the Dolphins sitting in playoff position. The AFC playoff picture had the New York Jets in the fifth spot, the Buffalo Bills sixth, and the New England Patriots in the seventh position.

On the NFC side of the bracket, the Philadelphia Eagles started the week in the top spot with the Minnesota Vikings in the second position. The Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers held the third and fourth positions, respectively. In the Wild Card spots of the NFC playoff picture, the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys give the NFC East the fifth- and sixth-seed spots, while the NFC West’s San Francisco 49ers were in the seventh position.

Below you will find the scores for all of the Week 11 games, along with the current AFC and NFC standings.

Week 11 Scores

Tennessee Titans 27 - Green Bay Packers 21, Final, TNF

Chicago Bears 24 - Atlanta Falcons 27, Final

Cleveland Browns 23 - Buffalo Bills 31 (in Detroit), Final

Philadephia Eagles 17 - Indianapolis Colts 16, Final

New York Jets 3 - New England Patriots 10, Final

Los Angeles Rams 20 - New Orleans Saints 27, Final

Detroit Lions 31 - New York Giants 18, Final

Carolina Panthers 3 - Baltimore Ravens 13, Final

Washington Commanders 23 - Houston Texans 10, Final

Las Vegas Raiders - Denver Broncos, 4:05 p.m ET

Dallas Cowboys - Minnesota Vikings, 4:25 p.m. ET

Cincinnati Bengals - Pittsburgh Steelers, 4:25 p.m. ET

Kansas City Chiefs - Los Angeles Chargers, SNF

San Francisco 49ers - Arizona Cardinals (in Mexico City), MNF

Bye week: Jacksonville Jaguars, Miami Dolphins, Seattle Seahawks, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

AFC Playoff Picture (through Week 11’s Sunday 1 p.m. games)

1 - Kansas City Chiefs (7-2, AFC West leader)

2 - Miami Dolphins (7-3, AFC East leader)

3 - Tennessee Titans (7-3, AFC South leader)

4 - Baltimore Ravens (7-3, AFC North leader)

5 - Buffalo Bills (7-3, Wild Card 1)

6 - New England Patriots (6-4, Wild Card 2)

7 - New York Jets (6-4, Wild Card 3)

In the hunt

Los Angeles Chargers (5-4)

Cincinnati Bengals (5-4)

Indianapolis Colts (4-6-1)

Denver Broncos (3-6)

Pittsburgh Steelers (3-6)

Jacksonville Jaguars (3-7)

Cleveland Browns (3-7)

Las Vegas Raiders (2-7)

Houston Texans (1-8-1)

NFC Playoff Picture (through Week 11’s Sunday 1 p.m. games)

1 - Philadelphia Eagles (9-1, NFC East leader)

2 - Minnesota Vikings (8-1, NFC North leader)

3 - Seattle Seahawks (6-4, NFC West leader)

4 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-5, NFC South leader)

5 - New York Giants (7-3, Wild Card 1)

6 - Dallas Cowboys (6-3, Wild Card 2)

7 - San Francisco 49ers (5-4, Wild Card 3)

In the hunt

Washington Commanders (6-5)

Atlanta Falcons (5-6)

Detroit Lions (4-6)

Arizona Cardinals (4-6)

Green Bay Packers (4-7)

New Orleans Saints (4-7)

Los Angeles Rams (3-7)

Carolina Panthers (3-8)

Chicago Bears (3-8)