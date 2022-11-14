NFL Playoff Picture 2022: Update as Week 10 ends, Week 11 begins

The 2022 NFL season is through Week 10 of the season, with just eight weeks remaining in the season. While there is still a lot of football left to play over the next two months, the NFL playoff picture is starting to come into focus and teams are starting to try to position themselves for the postseason. With the conclusion of the Monday Night Football game, we take a look at the Week 11 NFL playoff standings.

The AFC saw a shakeup this week with the Buffalo Bills losing and dropping from the number one seed down to the sixth seed and from the AFC East division lead to third. The Kansas City Chiefs moved up into the top spot, a position that would guarantee them home-field advantage throughout the playoffs and give them the only bye on the AFC side of the playoff bracket. The Miami Dolphins moved into the top spot in the AFC East, surpassing the Bills, and up to the second-seeded position. The Tennessee Titans and Baltimore Ravens swapped positions, with Tennesse moving up to third while the Ravens slid down to fourth. The three Wild Card spots in the AFC all are currently filled by AFC East teams, with the New York Jets in the fifth spot, the Bills sixth, and the New England Patriots in the seventh position. On the outside looking in, the Los Angeles Chargers and Cincinnati Bengals are in the eighth and ninth spots, but are tied with the Patriots with a 5-4 record.

For the NFC side of the bracket, the Philadelphia Eagles remain in the top spot despite a loss on Monday Night Football. The Minnesota Vikings are just behind them in the second seed with a similar 8-1 record, with the Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers rounding out the current division leaders, with all four remaining in the same position this week. In the Wild Card spots, the New York Giants moved ahead of the Dallas Cowboys in the fifth- and sixth-seed spots, while the San Francisco 49ers are in the seventh position. Just outside the playoff positions are the Washington Commanders in the eighth spot and the Green Bay Packers in the ninth position. Tied with the Packers with a 4-6 record are the Atlanta Falcons an the Arizona Cardinals, 10th and 11th respectively.

AFC Playoff Picture

1 - Kansas City Chiefs (7-2, AFC West leader)

2 - Miami Dolphins (7-3, AFC East leader)

3 - Tennessee Titans (6-3, AFC South leader)

4 - Baltimore Ravens (6-3, AFC North leader)

5 - New York Jets (6-3, Wild Card 1)

6 - Buffalo Bills (6-3, Wild Card 2)

7 - New England Patriots (5-4, Wild Card 3)

In the hunt

Los Angeles Chargers (5-4)

Cincinnati Bengals (5-4)

Indianapolis Colts (4-5-1)

Cleveland Browns (3-6)

Denver Broncos (3-6)

Pittsburgh Steelers (3-6)

Jacksonville Jaguars (3-7)

Las Vegas Raiders (2-7)

Houston Texans (1-7-1)

NFC Playoff Picture

1 - Philadelphia Eagles (8-1, NFC East leader)

2 - Minnesota Vikings (8-1, NFC North leader)

3 - Seattle Seahawks (6-4, NFC West leader)

4 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-5, NFC South leader)

5 - New York Giants (7-2, Wild Card 1)

6 - Dallas Cowboys (6-3, Wild Card 2)

7 - San Francisco 49ers (5-4, Wild Card 3)

In the hunt

Washington Commanders (5-5)

Green Bay Packers (4-6)

Atlanta Falcons (4-6)

Arizona Cardinals (4-6)

Detroit Lions (3-6)

Los Angeles Rams (3-6)

Carolina Panthers (3-7)

New Orleans Saints (3-7)

Chicago Bears (3-7)