Tua Tagovailoa nominated for FedEx Air NFL Player of the Week for third straight week

The NFL has announced the nominations for the Week 10 FedEx Air Player of the Week on Monday, and it has a familiar face on the list of potential winners. Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, winner of the award the last two weeks, is back on the list and eligible for the award this week.

Also on the nominees list are Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. Fans can vote for the winner of the award at NFL.com/FedEx or on the NFL’s Twitter and Mobile Apps.

Tagovailoa was 25-for-32 passing (78.1 percent complete) for 285 yards and three touchdowns. He did not throw an interception for the third straight week and he finished the game with a 135.0 passer rating.

Mahomes was 26-for-35 (74.3 percent complete) for 331 yards and four touchdowns. He had one interception and finished with a 129.6 passer rating.

Brady was 22-for-29 ( 75.9 percent complete) for 258 yards with two touchdowns. He threw one interception and finished with a 111.0 passer rating.

The FedEx Ground Player of the Week nominees were New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley, Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor, and Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields.

As of this publication, Mahomes was in the lead with 50.4 percent of the vote on Twitter. Tagovailoa was second at 41.5 percent, while Brady was trailing at 8.1 percent.

Dolphins fans, time to get to work and get Tagovailoa his third straight FedEx Air Player of the Week award. Maybe someone else can win it for Week 11 when Tagovailoa and the Dolphins are on their bye week.