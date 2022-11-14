NFL Week 11 odds: Patriots favorites over Jets, Bills over Browns in AFC East

The AFC East division-leading Miami Dolphins head into their Week 11 bye week with a 7-3 record and in the second position of the AFC playoff picture. While they are at home this weekend, the rest of the division are in action - including one intra-division matchup. To get an idea of what might happen this weekend, we turn to the DraftKings Sportbook odds.

The New York Jets are at the New England Patriots while the Buffalo Bills are hosting the Cleveland Browns. The Jets are 6-3 and are in second place in the division, but they find themselves listed as three-point underdogs to the Patriots, who are 5-4 on the year and in fourth in the four-team division. The Bills, who are 10-point favorites over the Browns, are tied with the Jets at 6-3, sliding into the third spot in the division after having lost to the Jets earlier this season.

The Jets-Patriots point total is set at 38.5 early this week, with the Jets +145 on the moneyline while the Patriots are -170. The Browns-Bills have has a 47.0 point total, with the Browns +360 to pull off the upset and the Bills -450 to win.

If the games play out according to the odds, Miami will remain in the division lead at 7-3, the Bills will be second with a 7-3 record, the Patriots will climb to third at 6-4, and the Jets will fall to fourth at 6-4. A Jets win over the Patriots would vault New York into first place in the division, tying Miami’s 7-3 record and moving ahead of them based on a head-to-head win.

Both the Jets at Patriots and Browns at Bills games kickoff at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.