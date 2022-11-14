Monday Night Football: Washington Commanders @ Philadelphia Eagles Live Thread & Game Information

Week ten’s Monday Night Football game will feature a showdown between the first-place and the last-place teams from the NFC East. The Washington Commanders will travel to Pennsylvania this week to take on the Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles are the last remaining undefeated team in the NFL this season. Their last game was a Thursday night game where they defeated the Houston Texans in Houston 29 to 17. The Commanders had managed to go on a three-game win streak over the Chicago Bears, the Green Bay Packers, and the Indianapolis Colts in order before dropping last week's game to the Minnesota Vikings 20 to 17.

Please use this thread to follow this evening's game or as always to discuss your Miami Dolphins.

Washington Commanders (4-5) 4th NFC East @ Philadelphia Eagles (8-0) 1st NFC East