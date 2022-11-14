Commanders vs. Eagles winners picks for Monday Night Football Week 10

The Washington Commanders are looking to do in Week 10 what no other team in the NFL has been able to accomplish this season: beat the Philadelphia Eagles. At 8-0, Philadelphia is coming off their bye week and hoping they have not lost the momentum that has them the lone unbeaten team in the league this year. A primetime appearance on Monday Night Football should lead to a classic as the two NFC East rivals faceoff.

The NFC East standings have the Eagles on the top with their perfect 8-0 record. Behind them, the New York Giants are 7-2 while the Dallas Cowboys are 6-3. Washington is in the basement at 4-5, but looking to play spoilers now.

Tonight’s game will air on ESPN. The Manning-cast will not air this week, with the brothers off until Week 13.

As we do with every game between Week 1 and the Super Bowl, our contributors have picked the winner for tonight's game.

Through yesterday's games, Kevin Nogle is leading the week at 9-4, while Marek Brave and Josh Houtz are both 7-6. CT Smith is fourth at 6-7, with James McKinney fifth with a 5-8 showing thus far through Week 10. Finally, Jake Mendel is 4-9 for the week.

Here are our Week 10 Monday Night Football picks:

And, since we are now at the end of Week 10, let’s bring together the entire group of picks for this week: