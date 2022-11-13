AFC East standings: Dolphins move into first place after Week 10 win

The AFC East standings through Week 10 are not exactly like everyone predicted before the season. Following the Miami Dolphins’ win over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, along with the Buffalo Bills’ loss to the Minnesota Vikings, the AFC East standings shifted to put Miami on top and the Bills fell to third place.

The New York Jets stayed in the second position, despite the movement of the Dolphins and Bills. The New England Patriots, who, like the Jets, are on their bye week, continue to sit in the fourth spot. The division, however, is the only one in the league with all four teams above .500 on the year.

The Dolphins are 7-3, the Jets and Bills are both 6-3, and the Patriots are 5-4. New York slides ahead of the Bills after beating them head-to-head earlier in the year.

Currently, the AFC playoff picture has the Dolphins in the second-seed position, just behind the 7-2 Kansa City Chiefs. The Jets are the fifth seed, holding the first Wild Card spot. The Bills are just behind them in the sixth spot. Currently, the Los Angeles Chargers are the seventh seed, the final spot that would be in the playoffs, but they are playing on Sunday Night Football and could fall out of the playoff positioning with a loss. In that case, the Patriots would slide into the seventh seed, positioning all four AFC East teams in the postseason as of the end of Week 10.

If the Chargers win, they would move to the fifth seed, with New York and Buffalo sliding down.

AFC East Standings (through Week 10)

Miami Dolphins (7-3)

New York Jets (6-3)

Buffalo Bills (6-3)

New England Patriots (5-4)

Week 11 AFC East Schedule

Dolphins - bye week

Jets - @ Patriots, 1 p.m. ET, Sunday, November 20

Bills - vs. Browns, 1 p.m. ET, Sunday, November 20

Patriots - vs. Jets, 1 p.m. ET, Sunday, November 20