Browns vs. Dolphins live scoring updates, immediate reactions in Week 10

The Miami Dolphins come into Week 10 on a three-game winning streak, a 6-3 record on the year, and in the sixth-seeded position in the AFC playoff picture. They host the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, with Cleveland coming off their bye week, looking to keep up the momentum after an impressive win over the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 8, and hoping to improve on a 3-5 start to the year.

Miami boasts a high-powered offense, looking to score quickly and from anywhere on the field behind quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. Cleveland is led by running back Nick Chubb, second in the league in rushing yards ahead of Week 10. There will be plenty of action throughout the game, and we will keep up with all of it.

Below, you will find the score updates throughout the contest, as well as our immediate reactions to everything that happens on Sunday afternoon.

Live Score Updates

Browns 7 - Dolphins 10

First Quarter Reactions

The Browns started the game at their own 47-yard line after a 48-yard return on the opening kickoff. Quarterback Jacoby Brissett, the former Dolphins quarterback now starting for the Browns, looked deep to wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones for a 38-yard gain. Running back Nick Chubb was stopped after a one-yard gain on his first carry of the game, with Brissett finding tight end Pharaoh Brown for a five-yard gain on second down. On 3rd-and-4 from the Miami nine-yard line, Miami was called for a neutral zone infraction by Emmanuel Ogbah, setting up a 1st-and-Goal from the Miami four-yard line. Linebacker Jerome Baker was called for pass interference on a play into the endzone, giving the Browns another first down and moving the ball to the one-yard line. Brissett then threw to tight end Harrison Bryant for the touchdown. Browns 7-0.

Nothing went right on that 2:47 possession for Miami’s defense. The special teams set them up poorly, then the deep pass, and then the penalty flags started again. Miami has been penalized way too often this year, especially when it comes to the defense and with neutral zone infractions. This is just ridiculous and they have to fix it now.

Miami’s offense, down seven points before they even took the field, started at their own 13-yard line after running back Raheem Mostert returned the kickoff from the endzone. The start of the drive continued to feature Mostert, who ran on first down for four yards, then caught an outlet pass for seven yards. After running for two yards, Mostert then caught a pass for five yards, setting up a 3rd-and-3. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa then threw to wide receiver Tyreek Hill for two yards, setting up a 4th-and-1 play. Running back Jeff Wilson, in his second game with Miami, picked up the first down with a four-yard run. Tagovailoa then threw to wide receiver Trent Sherfield for 18 yards to get Miami across midfield. Wilson picked up 18 yards and 11 yards on back-to-back runs before a Tagovailoa pass to fullback Alec Ingold at the line of scrimmage turned into a 13-yard score. Tied 7-7.

That’s a great way to respond. Miami may finally be finding a running game, with both Mostert and Wilson able to pick up yardage on the ground, adding the next dimension to the offense. Great play from everyone on the drive.

The Browns did not get a chance to repeat the long kick return as Miami kicker Jason Sanders put the ball through the endzone. The drive started with Nick Chubb running for one yard as linebacker Elandon Roberts planted him into the ground. Brissett threw to Brown for eight yards, then ran for two yards to convert the first down. Brissett threw to wide receiver David Brown for five yards before being sacked by defensive lineman Christian Wilkins and linebacker Bradley Chubb for an eight-yard loss. Brissett made up for the sack on the next play, somehow fitting the ball through an incredibly small window to Peoples-Jones for 22 yards. Nick Chubb picked up five yards on the next play, then ran again for four yards. After a deep pass attempt toward the endzone on third down and a timeout, Brissett run a quarterback sneap up the middle for two yards and a 4th-and-1 conversion. After an incomplete pass, Nick Chubb ran to the right, with defensive lineman Zach Sieler punching the ball loose and cornerback Xavien Howard falling on the fumble.

Not the takeaways you usually see from Howard, but definitely a big one there. The Browns looked like they were going to keep marching down the field on Miami, but Bradley Chubb, Wilkins, and Sieler took care of that. The defense needs to tight up against the pass, but they clearly are focused on making sure Nick Chubb does not crush them.

After a run from Wilson for six yards to start Miam’s drive, the first quarter ended.

Not a perfect quarter from the Dolphins, but it was a good solid start to the game.

Second Quarter Reactions

After the break, Miami started with an incomplete pass toward Jaylen Waddle, then saw Tagovailoa come back to Waddle for a 29-yard gain over the middle. After a false start penalty backed up the Dolphins five yards, Mostert gained 14 to move the ball to the Browns’ 27-yard line. Mostert then ran for two yards to pick up the first down and keep Miami moving. The Dolphins broke out a trick-play on the next snap, with wide receiver Cedrick Wilson taking the handoff from Tagovailoa on an end-around, but stopping looking to pass; he held the ball too long and took a six-yard sack. After an incomplete pass from Tagovailoa toward Jeff Wilson, the quarterback came back to the running back for a 10-yard gain on 3rd-and-16. The Dolphins settled for a 39-yard field goal from Sanders. Dolphins 10-7.

The Dolphins got points, so it was not a bad drive, but they had the opportunity to really open up the game there. Cedrick Wilson’s sack hurt; it seemed like a well-designed play, but the Browns covered it well and the receiver held the ball too long. At least Miami took the lead. Now the defense needs to step up and get the ball back again.