Sunday Night Football: Los Angeles Chargers @ San Francisco 49ers Live Thread & Game Information

Week ten’s Sunday Night Football game features the second-place AFC West team versus the second-place NFC West team. The Los Angeles Chargers will travel north to Santa Clara California to take on the San Francisco 49ers. The 49ers come into this week's game coming off a bye week. In the 49ers' final game before their bye, they defeated their divisional rivals, the Los Angeles Rams, for the second time this season, by a 31 to 14 score. The Chargers come into the week having won four of their last five games, including a 20 to 17 win over the Atlanta Falcons last week.

Los Angeles Chargers (5-3) 2nd AFC West @ San Francisco 49ers (4-4) 2nd NFC West