Week 10 Late Afternoon Games Live Thread & Game Information

Week 10 Late After Noon Games
Indianapolis Colts (3-5-1) 2nd AFC South @ Las Vegas Raiders (2-6) 4th AFC West
- Where: Allegiant Stadium, Paradise, Nevada
- When: 4:05 PM EST
- TV: CBS
- DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 712
- Line: Las Vegas Raiders -4.5
- Over/Under: 41
Dallas Cowboys (6-2) 2nd NFC East @ Green Bay Packers (3-6) 2nd NFC North
- Where: Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wisconsin
- When: 4:25 PM EST
- TV: FOX
- DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 713
- Line: Dallas Cowboys -3.5
- Over/Under: 44.5
Arizona Cardinals (3-6) 4th NFC West @ Los Angeles Rams (3-5) 3rd NFC West
- Where: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California
- When: 4:25 PM EST
- TV: FOX
- DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 713
- Line: Los Angeles Rams -3
- Over/Under: 38.5
