Cleveland Browns @ Miami Dolphins Live Thread & Game Information

Your Miami Dolphins enter week ten on a three-game win streak, mostly sparked by the return of starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa following his concussion in week four. In Tua’s first game back, against the Pittsburg Steelers, he looked like what most people labeled as “rusty” but still managed to help the team pull out a win. Following the game versus the Steelers, Tua has been the best quarterback in the NFL over the last two weeks leading the team to victories over the Detroit Lions and the Chicago Bears. Tua’s two great games over the Lions and Bears also earned him back-to-back FedEx NFL Player of the Week awards.

Last week also saw the NFL’s best wide receiver, the Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill not only go over 1,000 yards after only nine games played but it also saw him set the NFL record for the most yards through the first nine games of a season with 1,104 yards. While Tyreek leads the NFL in overall yardage, second-year Phins wideout Jalen Waddle sits in fifth place in the NFL in total receiving yardage with 812 yards. The starting pair of Hill and Waddle lead all NFL teams starting wideout combos in total yardage.

While the Dolphins' offense has flourished under Tua, Waddle, and Hill the Defense has struggled at times more than most fans are used to seeing in recent years. This has forced the Phins offense into shootouts against teams that should otherwise be much easier wins for this current composition of the team. Thus far the Dolphins' defense is 24th in yards given up. This is a stat that the defense must improve upon in order to continue to win consistently through the last eight games of the season.

For the Browns part, they have struggled much more overall than the Phins this season. The Browns are coming off of their bye week. Before their week eight game the Browns were on a four-game losing streak. Cleveland bounced back from its losing streak with a surprising upset win over their cross-state rivals, the Cincinnati Bengals. The Browns won their game over the Bengals in convincing blowout fashion with a final 32 to 13 score.

While the Dolphins' defense has done fairly well against the run outside of running quarterbacks, holding every running back this season to less than 100 yards, the Brown’s Nick Chubb may present the Phin's defense with their biggest challenge of the season. Chubb has already rushed for 841 yards in only 8 games on 149 rushes for a 5.6-yard average to go along with his 10 rushing touchdowns. Chubb has also contributed in the passing game with 10 receptions for 70 yards.

Please use this afternoon's live game thread to follow and discuss today's game between your Miami Dolphins and the Cleveland Browns.

Cleveland Browns (3-5) 3rd AFC North @ Miami Dolphins (6-3) 3rd AFC East